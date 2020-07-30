PD Editorial: Helping small businesses survive coronavirus

Sonny Chandi serves up drinks to outdoor patrons at Bollywood, one of the Fourth Street restaurants serving patrons outdoors because of the coronavirus. (KENT PORTER / The Press Democrat) 2020

Santa Rosa is pushing ahead with an ambitious plan to transform downtown into a bustling district with more residents, more workplaces and a lively nightlife.

But that’s still over the horizon.

Right now, with the country in the grips of a pandemic, local restaurants, shops, salons and small businesses of every stripe are in jeopardy of closing permanently. And after staying home for four months, many residents are looking for ways to venture out and enjoy some fresh air while still staying safe from the coronavirus.

Parks and beaches are good options. So is downtown Santa Rosa.

Fourth Street is closed to traffic between B and D streets until Oct. 15. Restaurants have expanded into the street with socially distanced tables inside lighted “parklets.” There’s live music and plans for public art installations. New chairs and umbrellas are available for gatherings under the blooming crepe myrtles in Old Courthouse Square.

Parking is free in city garages after 5 p.m. weekdays and all day on weekends, alleviating the most common complaint about dining and shopping in downtown Santa Rosa.

People still need to wear masks and maintain safe 6-foot distances to protect themselves and others from the virus, but turning downtown streets into open-air markets is a creative, low-cost strategy that could help local businesses, and the people they employ, get through the pandemic, while foreshadowing life in a more urban Santa Rosa a few years from now.

As the Chicago Tribune noted in a recent editorial, “History demonstrates that Wall Street rebounds from severe economic crises. It’s Main Street that is more concerning.”

How much does small business contribute to a local economy? Studies show that $68 of every $100 spent at a locally owned business stays in the community.

That’s especially important in Santa Rosa and Sonoma County. Almost 90% of Sonoma County businesses are small, locally owned operations, according to the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber, and they employ the vast majority of the local workforce. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and right now they need help.

Healdsburg’s City Council decided this week to clear traffic from part of the historic Plaza through Labor Day so restaurants can serve al fresco meals.

Restaurants are big employers, and in normal times they’re a cornerstone of Sonoma County’s crucial tourism industry. But the temporary street closures serve a larger purpose: If people come downtown for a meal, they also might buy something in nearby shops.

And if they have a good time, going downtown might become a habit that outlasts the coronavirus.

“I personally think this could be a really positive thing and drive positive traffic to downtown Santa Rosa, which we’ve missed over the years,” Sonu Chandi, who owns two downtown restaurants, told Staff Writer Will Schmitt.

If you aren’t ready to venture out with coronavirus infections still rising, you can still support local businesses by ordering takeout meals from your favorite restaurants or taking advantage of curbside pickup from local shops.

Before the pandemic, Sonoma County climbed back from a one-two punch of fires and flooding. Small businesses led the way. With public support, they can do it again.

