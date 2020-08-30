PD Editorial: Here’s to the firefighters

As the streets of Guerneville and other lower Russian River communities stir back to life and many west county residents begin settling back into their homes, we’d like to salute the first responders who made it possible.

We don’t know all their names — or even all the agencies that responded to calls for help fighting fires that broke out in Sonoma County, and elsewhere in Northern California, after dry lightning storms during a mid-August heat wave.

We do know this: These men and women are putting in long hours of grueling work in rugged terrain and under dangerous conditions.

They hurry into situations most of us want to avoid.

Their courage, skill and sacrifice is inspiring.

Sonoma County residents have been involuntarily schooled on wildland fires over the past three years. Of all the lessons, the most sobering may be just how unpredictable they can be.

In 2017, the Tubbs fire raced across the ridgetops from Calistoga to Coffey Park, incinerating thousands of homes in a matter of hours along a path that took days to burn in 1964. On a windy night that saw hundreds of fires break out across Northern California, resources were stretched so thin that, in many places, firefighting gave way to evacuations and rescues.

Ten months, ago, when the Kincade fire started in hills above Geyserville, computer models warned that it could burn all the way from the Mayacamas to the Pacific, and

authorities directed about 180,000 residents to evacuate. Fortunately, the worst-case scenario didn’t materialize.

Still, the preemptive evacuations allowed firefighters to concentrate on saving homes instead of searching for stragglers as flames encroached on a Windsor neighborhood. They won that fight.

This month, with much of the state’s firefighting corps already battling two large blazes in Southern California, 11,000 lightning strikes over three days ignited so many fires in the greater Bay Area and across Northern California that they were numbered or grouped, with individual names only coming later.

In Sonoma County, the Meyers fire burned near Jenner while the larger Walbridge fire spread through densely wooded areas south of Warm Springs Dam, threatening the Dry Creek Valley and Russian River communities from Healdsburg to Monte Rio.

Working with limited air support and waiting for reinforcements, some crews stayed on the lines, in the heat, for 96-hour shifts, broken up by short naps in their trucks, during the first week of the firefight.

At times, from our safe distance, it seemed like the fire might get away from firefighters and make a run on populated areas.

Dozens of structures, including homes, burned, but firefighters kept flames from reaching vital emergency communication antennas on Mount Jackson, cutting off Sonoma County’s primary water supply or burning across Armstrong Redwoods and into Guerneville. A special effort was made to protect Colonel Armstrong, the park’s namesake tree, which is 1,400 years old and stands

308 feet tall.

The Meyers fire is mostly surrounded, and the 55,000-acre Walbridge fire was 42% contained as of Saturday morning, with the 300,000-acre Hennessey fire in Napa and Lake counties 39% contained. They could burn for some time, but with better weather conditions and more resources on the front lines, firefighters appear to have the upper hand.

These brave firefighters deserve our gratitude. But we can do more than put signs in our yards or wave at passing trucks. We can prepare. We’re on notice that we live in fire country. Harden your home, clear brush, trim trees and, if necessary, be ready to go at a moment’s notice.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.