PD Editorial: Hey, county, take a look at downtown SR

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Santa Rosa’s downtown is a case study in terrible land-use decisions.

An elevated freeway and a monolithic shopping mall bisect the city center. Santa Rosa Creek flows through a culvert underneath City Hall. For a half-century, traffic rumbled through the middle of Old Courthouse Square.

Some of these mistakes cannot be easily undone.

However, step by step, the city is trying to reinvigorate downtown. First came reunification of Old Courthouse Square, which created a welcoming space for outdoor concerts and other events, uninterrupted by engine noise and exhaust fumes.

Next, the City Council eliminated layers of regulatory review and relaxed height limits and parking requirements for downtown development.

This week, the council will get a look at options for a new civic center — each allowing Santa Rosa Creek to once again flow above ground.

There are unanswered questions, beginning with funding for new public facilities estimated to cost about $280 million, and including whether Sonoma County, which is looking into new administrative offices, will become a partner in the downtown makeover.

Also, would a shuffling of government offices provide space for badly needed housing?

Finally, would new government offices advance the goal of a reinvigorated downtown with a mix of housing, vibrant cultural institutions and a thriving economy?

Some downtown business and property owners are prepared to wager their own money that bringing county government back to the city center would boost existing business and attract the midrise commercial and residential development that’s common in similar-sized cities. Think of Fort Lauderdale, Florida or Providence, Rhode Island.

Hugh Futrell, who transformed the unsightly AT&T bunker on Third Street into a glass-fronted office building, chairs a committee that includes local architects and engineers who are offering an expedited analysis of potential sites, including development costs and timelines, at no cost to county taxpayers. Moreover, all of them have sworn off any design or construction work on new county offices in downtown Santa Rosa.

The committee already identified a city-owned parking lot at Fourth and E Streets, across from the library, and the present City Hall site at Sonoma and Santa Rosa avenues as the most likely sites for new county offices.

Those sites also are on the city’s radar, raising the possibility of a combined effort.

At a study session on Tuesday, the City Council will review a consultant’s recommendation for a multistory City Hall and an adjacent fire station at Fourth and E streets. Relocating would free the current City Hall site for mixed-use development, with the added benefit of restoring Santa Rosa Creek in a parklike setting.

Two alternatives would place building new offices on the present City Hall campus, potentially combined with a library or county offices and police and fire stations. Each scenario includes restoration of the creek along Sonoma Avenue.

The estimated financing cost for each of the three options is approximately $12.5 million a year and would require voter approval of a tax increase.

Although council members have been meeting with county supervisors to discuss moving their offices downtown, the county staff seems focused on building at its campus in north Santa Rosa.

That may prove to be the cost-effective option, but bringing 2,400 county workers downtown would boost businesses while placing services closer to the region’s primary highways and public transit. The county should seriously consider the move. And with Futrell’s committee ready to do some of the groundwork, what do they have to lose?

