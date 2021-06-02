PD Editorial: Highway 101 projects nears completion

Funding is now in place to complete the Marin County side of the Sonoma-Marin Narrows project on Highway 101 (CRISSY PASCUAL /Petaluma Argus-Courier)

Twenty years after construction started on the first leg of the Highway 101 widening project, running between Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park, funding is in place to complete the final phase. The Metropolitan Transportation Commission committed $76 million to a contingency funding plan for adding a land in each direction between Novato and the Sonoma County line. “I think it saves 12 months if not two years,” Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt told the Petaluma Argus-Courier. “They couldn’t put it out to bid without the money in the bank to pay for it. Now they can do that instead of waiting.”

Work started earlier this year on the final segment within Sonoma County — 3.3 miles through Petaluma that should be finished next year. The remaining work in Marin County includes 6 miles of southbound lanes and 3½ miles of northbound lanes, which could be completed by late 2023 or early 2024. When it’s done, a longtime goal will finally be attained: three lanes all the way from Windsor to the Golden Gate Bridge. Wave the checkered flag.

