PD Editorial: Hold off on changing Windsor election systems

The town of Windsor got bullied into changing how it elects its Town Council members a couple of years ago. Now it’s thinking about changing back. Windsor officials should wait for guidance from the state Supreme Court before deciding.

Before 2019, Windsor residents elected their town council members at-large. That meant all residents voted on all candidates. Terms were staggered so that voters elected two or three council members every couple of years.

Then along came Kevin Shenkman, a Southern California lawyer who figured he knows what is best for Windsor better than the people who live there. He sent a letter threatening a lawsuit if the town didn’t change to district-based elections in which council members represent geographic areas. In his view, at-large elections dilute the voting power of Latino voters and therefore prevent Latino candidates from winning elections.

Rather than fight a costly legal battle, Windsor made the change. Four council members are elected from geographic districts, and the mayor is elected at large.

Now the Town Council is having second thoughts.

Shenkman has pulled the same thing on dozens of other California communities, including Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park, both of which capitulated. Now he has Petaluma in his sites. No doubt once he gets word that Windsor might reverse course, another threatening letter will be in the works. All his work has netted him some hefty paydays under the California Voting Rights Act of 2001.

There’s no right or wrong answer in choosing between at-large and district-based councils. Both have pros and cons. In a town the size of Windsor — Population: 26,344 in the 2020 Census — slicing up the electorate leaves a few neighborhoods electing a council member. That can lead to parochial protectionism and fights between districts.

But districts with smaller voting pools do create opportunities for candidates from historically marginalized communities to compete on the ballot. At least they do if voters from those groups are concentrated in particular neighborhoods. Windsor’s Latino population is dispersed throughout the town. In fact, when the threat of lawsuit loomed, the council already had two Latino members who won election at-large.

The hitch in all this is the California Supreme Court. The city of Santa Monica stood up to Shenkman and went to court. The city won at the appellate level. If the Supreme Court sides with the city, the justices’ reasoning might provide an avenue for Windsor to return to at-large elections with less exposure to litigation.

The ruling also might allow Petaluma, population 60,000, to stick with at-large elections. However, some Petaluma council members expressed support for district elections when they took up the issue this week.

If Windsor switches back to at-large elections now and Santa Monica loses, it could be forced to switch yet again. There’s no need to risk the confusion that might cause.

However all that shakes out, Windsor should take a hard look at switching how it chooses its mayor. The job is largely ceremonial, but it is treated as something special electorally. Rather than hold an at-large election for mayor, elect five council members and let them choose a mayor. Then, if the mayor goes off the rails completely as Dominic Foppoli did, the council can choose someone else.

