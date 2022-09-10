PD Editorial: Hold PG&E to its promise to bury power lines

Among the bevy of bills the Legislature sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom, one of the most important for the North Bay and other wildfire prone parts of the state is Senate Bill 884. It would hold PG&E to its pledge to bury 10,000 miles of power lines in 10 years. Newsom should sign it.

Stringing power lines from tower to tower is easier and cheaper than digging trenches. That’s why there are lines crisscrossing the state.

But those lines have costs in lives, homes and dollars when things go wrong. All it takes is a foolish squirrel, gust of wind or heavy power load overheating the wires to spark a wildfire. Power lines have ignited numerous wildfires in California in recent years, including the 2021 Dixie Fire in Northern California that burned nearly 1 million acres, the second largest in state history.

Burying the lines obviates much of that risk. PG&E estimates that buried lines diminish ignition risk by 99%.

Buried power lines also increase grid reliability. Nature might take out a line, interrupting power to a community for hours. Sometimes, PG&E simply turns a line off to avoid the risk of fire on a hot, windy day.

Prolonged outages have serious economic and health consequences. Medical equipment ceases to function, and businesses might not be able to operate. Then there’s all of the refrigerated food that might go bad if the power is out too long.

So, while it might cost more to bury lines upfront, the savings and safety over the long term are worth the investment.

None of this is lost on PG&E, which has promised Californians that it will bury 10,000 miles of power lines over the next decade.

Promises can be broken, though. As Senate Majority Leader Mike McGuire put it, “Talk is cheap, and I want to see action.” The Healdsburg Democrat added, “Let’s just be blunt about it. Californians don’t trust PG&E.”

No, senator, they don’t.

McGuire introduced SB 884 to hold PG&E to its promise. Under it, regulators will be able to fine utilities that don’t buy their power lines quickly enough. To help the utilities, the bill also would speed up permitting in areas of high fire risk.

PG&E certainly will seek to pass the cost of burying lines on to ratepayers. The money has to come from somewhere. Critics of the bill decry that expense. They point out that the bill doesn’t guarantee that utilities will spend non-ratepayer funds first nor that they will bury the lines as efficiently (cheaply) as possible.

Those are reasonable concerns as far as they go, but they shouldn’t be deal breakers. The California Public Utilities Commission will oversee these efforts. It can and should look out for ratepayer interests. Current ratepayers might face higher electric bills, but future ones should see savings when PG&E has lower maintenance costs and fewer payouts for wildfires.

The critical element of this bill remains its potential to dramatically improve public safety as quickly as possible. As the world warms and drought persists, California remains at risk of catastrophic wildfires. People will die. Homes will burn down. Communities will suffer.

SB 884 passed the Legislature with overwhelming bipartisan support. Newsom should sign it.

