PD Editorial: Home COVID testing will be around for a while

The newest COVID-19 lifestyle adjustment is at-home testing. At least it would be if there were enough tests to go around.

The holiday run on tests demonstrated that many Americans are willing to stick a cotton swab uncomfortably far up their nose to protect their friends, family and co-workers. Stores sold out quickly, and shelves remain bare.

Home antigen tests aren’t perfect, but false positives are rare. If two lines appear, it’s time to quarantine for at least five days and report the positive test to the health department. After isolating and showing no symptoms, test again before heading out in public.

Testing is so important right now because current variants might not cause obvious symptoms even though someone is contagious. That’s particularly true for vaccinated and boosted individuals. For the unvaccinated, it’s more likely that the symptoms just haven’t kicked in yet. For both groups, concerns about long COVID remain.

During that asymptomatic phase, a test can prevent one from unintentionally spreading the virus. The tests are easy to use and produce results in minutes.

But testing once isn’t enough. Just because someone tested negative a few days ago doesn’t mean that that person hasn’t been exposed to the virus since. Periodic home testing will become the new normal for a while.

President Joe Biden has promised to provide test kits for all Americans. After his administration initially scoffed at the need for tests before the holidays, it now says it will have 500 million available for free in January. If that turns out to be the end of January and retail shortages continue, many frustrated Americans will risk exposure for weeks.

Tests will be especially important for people who enter group settings on a regular basis, like students and teachers. Early data indicates that children are more susceptible to the omicron variant than they had been to previous variants.

Local schools and health officials had hoped to test all students before they return to classes after the winter break. They are running into the same shortages that everyone else is.

The state might come to the rescue. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state will send 6 million rapid tests to schools, enough for every K-12 student to receive one test before classes resume this month. That’s great, but one-off testing isn’t enough.

At-home tests report 15 false negatives for every 100 infected people. That means thousands of students carrying the virus could slip by and expose their classmates and teachers. Moreover, students aren’t in a school bubble. They could catch COVID-19 at home, too. Only weekly or other regular testing will effectively curb the spread.

If Newsom can even come up with so many tests amidst a national shortage, where will the next 6 million come from? And the many millions more needed after that? Given his administration’s record on contracts for COVID-prevention supplies and testing over the past two years, Californians might question whether Newsom’s team can pull it off without wasting millions of dollars.

Manufacturers and health leaders need to ensure that the tests are readily available and affordable (or free) for all for as long as they are necessary. Then people need to use them.

