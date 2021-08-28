PD Editorial: Honor Americans who died in Kabul rescue operation

Let’s take a moment to mourn the 170 people, including 13 U.S. Marines, killed Thursday in a suicide bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The service members — including 15 who were wounded — were bravely completing a mission that started after a terrorist attack in the United States almost 20 years ago.

Thursday was one of the darkest days of a long and costly war. Critics are pointing to the bombing as evidence that President Joe Biden’s administration bungled the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Biden’s allies counter that wars inevitably end in chaos, and this one is no exception.

Those debates will continue long after the last American soldier leaves Kabul.

And, in the weeks and months ahead, official investigations and journalistic inquiries will shed some light on how the attack was carried out — and who should be held accountable.

For now, however, we encourage people to reflect on the sacrifice of the brave Marines who were killed and wounded as well as the 2,400 other American service members who died while serving in Afghanistan.

They were, as President Joe Biden said, “the best America has to offer.”

Thursday’s bombing disrupted a rescue mission that once again has demonstrated the valor and ingenuity of America’s military. In a matter of days, and working under the most difficult circumstances imaginable, they successfully moved more than 100,000 people — U.S. citizens and Afghan allies — out of harm’s way.

The airlift quickly resumed, with another 12,000 people evacuated in 24 hours after the attack.

U.S. officials say the terrorism threat will continue until the operation is complete, so the immediate priority must be guarding against another breach of security.

That presents a logistical challenge, as U.S. forces are stationed at the airport, but access is controlled by the Taliban. ISIS-K, an Islamic State offshoot that is fighting the Taliban for control of Afghanistan, claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing and could try to strike again.

While the loss of so many lives will cast a long shadow, and cost Biden some support, it isn’t a repudiation of his decision to bring America’s longest war to an inevitable close.

The original mission — removing the repressive Taliban government that provided a haven for the al-Qaida terrorists who planned the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks in the United States — was accomplished six weeks after the first conventional ground forces landed in October 2001.

Instead of exiting with a victory, the United States settled in for a quagmire that spanned four presidential administrations. Military and political objectives evolved over time, but there was no exit strategy. The U.S. propped up corrupt Afghan governments and tried to create a security force that could protect the country from insurgents. Many service members endured multiple deployments and long separations from their families. Too many never returned home.

Americans supported improved conditions, especially for Afghan women and girls, but a war-weary public was ready to leave Afghanistan long ago. Biden’s decision to leave now fulfills an agreement negotiated by President Donald Trump’s administration.

Biden and his top advisers will have to answer for the failure of U.S. intelligence agencies to foresee the almost immediate collapse of the security force, and the decision to delay a mass evacuation of thousands of Afghans who worked with and supported U.S. efforts over the past 20 years.

To honor those who died Thursday, and throughout the war, the Biden administration must keep working to rescue and resettle our Afghan allies, and fulfill the president’s warning to the bombers: “We will hunt you down and make you pay.”

