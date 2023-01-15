PD Editorial: Honor MLK with a day on, not a day off

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

On Monday, Americans will celebrate the life of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

King, an architect of the civil rights movement, an evangelist for nonviolent protest and a gifted orator, would have turned 94 on Sunday. King was just 39 when his life was cut short by an assassin in 1968. His dream of justice and equality for all Americans, regardless of their race, has yet to be fulfilled. But his work continues, and his words are still relevant.

After signing the Civil Rights Act in 1964, President Lyndon Johnson turned and handed a pen to King. It was a moment of triumph, a culmination of years of effort and sacrifice. Along the way, King endured arrests and jail, his home was bombed, and he and fellow demonstrators faced fierce resistance — not just insults and epitaphs, but fire hoses and police dogs.

King’s example — perseverance and dignity in the face of oppression — is now a cornerstone of the national holiday established in his honor in 1983.

Unlike other national holidays, Martin Luther King Day isn’t just a day off work or a contrived reason for doorbuster sales. A law passed by Congress and signed by President Bill Clinton in 1994 designated MLK Day as the nation’s first official day of service.

The law inspired MLK Day’s slogan — a day on, not a day off. — which stands as an invitation to make a contribution to your community.

Several volunteer opportunities are scheduled Monday in the North Bay, including projects at Andy’s Unity Park in Santa Rosa, Sonoma Garden Park and the Vine Trail in Napa. If stormy weather prevents outdoor work, there are plenty of other ways to pitch in — and not just on Monday.

Volunteer opportunities are available year-round. Put in a few hours every week or every month. Help children learn to read in local schools. Put food boxes together at a community food bank. Deliver meals to elders. Don’t know where to start? Go to volunteernow.org to find local organizations that could use a helping hand.

Sonoma County’s annual Martin Luther King Birthday Celebration, sponsored by Community Baptist Church and featuring music and student oratories, started in 1981, two years before Congress approved a national holiday. This year, the event is online as a precaution against COVID. The livestream begins at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Facebook.com/MLKCommittee.

America has come a long way since King was murdered by a white supremacist. Our communities, workplaces and governments are more diverse than ever. Here in Sonoma County, for example, women of color serve as mayor in three cities and our new sheriff is African American. But our nation still grapples with racism and discrimination. In the words of the preamble of our Constitution, we still strive to “form a more perfect union.”

King encouraged us toward that ideal, and the holiday celebrating his life and contributions is an annual reminder that everyone has play a role in making our country and our community a friendlier and more equitable place.

