PD Editorial: Honor the promise to veterans

Military veterans signed up for many things when they put on uniforms to serve their country. Becoming political pawns wasn’t among them.

But here they are, in our hyperpartisan era, watching Congress square off over what ought to be universally acclaimed legislation — a measure that would ease access to $280 billion in assistance for several million American veterans exposed to toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan. The bill, called the Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, also would benefit veterans suffering from cancer and other illnesses related to their exposure to Agent Orange, radiation or other hazards.

In June, the Honoring our PACT Act got the reception it deserved on Capitol Hill, passing in the Senate on a bipartisan 84-14 vote. After the House of Representatives made some changes, the act returned to the Senate for a final vote last week. This time, though, 25 Republican senators reversed course, and the final vote fell short of what Democrats needed to overcome a filibuster.

The bill’s chief critic, Sen. Patrick Toomey, R-Pennsylvania, led the reversal. He says he would support the bill were it not for an accounting provision that he says Democrats slipped into the original language so that they could shift a $400 billion in future spending on veterans from the discretionary category to mandatory. He called it a “budgetary gimmick” intended to “allow a huge explosion in unrelated spending.”

Democrats, meanwhile, contend the bill funds nothing outside of the PACT Act. They say the sudden change of heart by so many Republicans looks like sour grapes for the anticipated passage of a climate and economy bill the GOP loathes. Last week, Democrats worked out a compromise with their frequently straying senator from West Virginia, Joe Manchin, catching Republican leaders off guard.

The vote against the veterans bill occurred the day after news broke of the deal with Manchin, prompting Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, to accuse Republicans of deciding to “take out their anger on vulnerable veterans.”

If that’s the case, it marks a despicable new low of parliamentary gamesmanship. Veterans should never be a pawn in congressional retaliation.

It does matter who’s at fault, of course, and politicians and pundits will argue over that in the weeks ahead. But the more pressing issue here should be obvious to both political parties: Helping veterans who are sick.

Since 9/11, more than 3 million veterans have been potentially exposed to toxic burns pits, and many of them suffer from cancer and respiratory, cardiological and neurological conditions. But the Department of Veterans Affairs has rejected approximately 70% of disability claims because veterans haven’t been able to prove the link. The PACT Act eases that requirement, opening up more assistance to ailing veterans, just as a law passed by Congress in 2010 ensured screening and medical treatment for first responders who put themselves in harm’s way following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer says he will schedule another vote on the bill this week. Whether it’s truly an accounting problem or it’s political gamesmanship, Republicans and Democrats need to work it out, and work it out quickly. The behavior displayed thus far on Capitol Hill has done nothing to “honor the promise” to veterans.

