PD Editorial: House Republicans would let mothers and infants go hungry

There’s an overused critique of Republicans that goes something like this. Republicans want to protect fetuses right up until the moment they’re born. Then they leave the babies to the wolves. The argument is meant to showcase Republican hypocrisy. The party doesn’t do itself any favors when it proves the point by trying to cut food assistance to mothers and newborns.

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children — commonly known as WIC — has been a cornerstone of ensuring that low-income mothers and their children have access to the nutrition they need postpartum. WIC provides not just healthy food and baby formula but also breastfeeding support, counseling, substance abuse programs and other services focused on the needs of infants and mothers.

Last year, WIC served about 6.3 million people each month. That included about 4 out of every 10 infants and nearly 800,000 California families. More than 10,000 of those families lived in Sonoma or Napa county.

Unlike the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, aka food stamps), which provides money to needy Americans and lets them spend it broadly, WIC focuses on the specific needs of infants and mothers, providing healthy foods. Things like milk and eggs are high on the list, for example.

Middle- and upper-income families might easily underestimate the need for such help. They have access to health care, food and nutrition education that lower-income Americans lack.

WIC has enjoyed broad bipartisan support for decades, and Congress has always funded it. No one wants to see infants and new mothers go hungry. Democrats and Republicans alike recognized that early nutrition is critical for healthy development in infants. Spending money upfront saved the public a lot more in health costs and educating cognitively underdeveloped students later.

This year, things have changed. House Republicans are intent on cutting spending generally. Remember that they almost took the country off the fiscal cliff of a debt default just a few months ago. Social programs like WIC are now in the crosshairs.

The House agriculture appropriations bill would leave WIC $800 million short of what the program needs to meet current service levels. That would mean cutting or eliminating assistance for millions of WIC mothers and infants.

And here’s the hypocrisy. Last year, many Republicans cheered when the conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the decades-old Roe v. Wade precedent holding that the Constitution protects the right to abortion. Republican-controlled states moved quickly to limit or outlaw access to reproductive services. States controlled by Democrats, like California, moved to protect access. Throughout it all, Republicans insisted that when more babies were born, those families would have the help they need. Yet House Republicans want to cut assistance for mothers and infants.

Tens of thousands of babies have been born in states where pregnant women did not have access to abortion. Many were born to low-income women and teens. They and the children are precisely the people whom WIC helps, but House Republicans would let them go hungry so they can shave a small amount off the federal budget. Sometimes the critiques are overused for a reason.

