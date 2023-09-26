PD Editorial: House stumbles toward a shutdown

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

The U.S. government, once again, is on the verge of a shutdown. Unless a package of appropriations bills or a stopgap spending measure is approved by midnight Sunday, a government shutdown — the fourth in the past 10 years — will begin on Monday.

A federal shutdown of any duration will hurt millions of people. Essential functions, such as law enforcement and air traffic control, will continue, but federal workers will go unpaid. So will contractors and vendors. In turn, they may be reluctant to spend, with ripple effects spreading across their hometown economies.

Parks will close, with the prospect of trash piling up in environmentally sensitive areas. Health and safety inspections will be suspended. Federal firefighters, facing a 50% pay cut, are threatening to walk off the job. Mail and Social Security checks will go out, but if you have a problem, there won’t be anyone at the Social Security Administration to help.

A government shutdown could cost the U.S. economy $6 billion a week, Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY-Parthenon, told the Washington Post.

The last shutdown dragged on for 34 days.

What brought Congress to the brink? A handful of ultraconservative Republicans in the House are threatening to unseat Speaker Kevin McCarthy unless he gives in to their demands to cut discretionary spending below levels McCarthy and President Joe Biden agreed to in May to resolve a standoff over the debt ceiling.

McCarthy is trying to avoid a shutdown, and keep his job, but the Republican’s House majority is so narrow that he cannot afford to lose many votes — and Democrats may be reluctant to bail the speaker out after he initiated an impeachment inquiry targeting Biden in a long-shot bid for budget votes from the right flank of his own party.

“From where I sit,” Rep. Jared Huffman told Press Democrat editors and reporters Monday, “it looks like we’re heading for a government shutdown.”

There is good reason for a serious discussion of federal spending. Over the next decade, the Congressional Budget Office projects that annual budget deficits will average around $2 trillion per year, adding to the $25.4 trillion in debt the government already owes to bondholders. But leaders of both parties have put two primary drivers of that debt — Social Security and Medicare — off limits for discussion at a time when some relatively minor adjustments could keep both programs solvent and ease pressure on the federal budget.

Party leaders need to get serious about corralling these big numbers, and the House backbenchers need to stop grandstanding over about $100 billion in annual spending. That’s practically a rounding error in a $1.7 trillion budget dominated by entitlements and defense spending. Yet the cuts they’re demanding would undermine safety net and nutrition programs, disaster relief, scientific research and other basic services Americans count on.

Congress has few more basic responsibilities than keeping the government’s lights on. California suffered through years of political theater and government shutdowns before passing reforms that prevent a legislative minority from holding the budget hostage. If Congress can’t pass a basic, on-time budget under its present process — and it has succeeded just four times since 1977 — it’s time to rewrite the rules.

First, however, the House needs to put an end to the current standoff and, if it isn’t too late, avoid yet another shutdown. The clock is running.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.