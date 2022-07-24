PD Editorial: How and why we make election recommendations

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

The ballot is shaping up for the Nov. 8 election, and we are starting to do our homework.

In Sonoma County, there will be council races in all nine cities, including Petaluma’s first district elections, and a proposed sales tax for child care and children’s health programs. Santa Rosa voters can expect to decide on a pay increase for City Council members and whether to renew a sales tax for police, fire and gang prevention programs. On top of that, there are school boards, state and federal offices and ballot initiatives on issues as varied as kidney dialysis clinics and betting on sports.

It will be a lot for anyone to sort out.

As is our tradition, the editorial board, which is separate from the newsroom, will be meeting with candidates as well as sponsors and opponents of ballot measures. We don’t have the resources for a deep dive into every item on the ballot, so we will try to identify the most impactful races and initiatives.

Our role isn’t to pick winners or tell anyone how they should vote.

Because of our readership, we have more access to candidates than most voters get. They sit down for lengthy interviews that allow us to get beyond slogans and mailers. We assess their grasp of issues and ask how they would vote on specific issues, but we also want to see how they respond to unexpected questions and gauge how they would work with other elected officials and the public.

We also study position papers and review campaign finance reports, read news coverage, attend forums and seek input from community leaders.

Afterward, the editorial board deliberates and we publish our recommendations in the paper and at pressdemocrat.com/opinion.

Among the big-picture subjects we plan to explore this year are inflation, crime, climate change and COVID. Of special interest in Sonoma County are homelessness and affordable housing, water and economic development.

As always, we are looking for independent thinkers — candidates who do their homework and decide for themselves — and won’t be afraid to break with their allies when it would benefit the greater public. We value experience and expect challengers to persuade us they would do a better job than the incumbent.

On initiatives, we try to weigh out-of-pocket costs against promised benefits and look for mechanisms, such as renewal dates on taxes, to ensure that voters have recourse if they don’t get what they are promised.

Our process is guided by some basic principles. The Press Democrat and our sister publications are locally owned. We live here and advocate for responsive, transparent government that works alongside local businesses and institutions to build a thriving economy that benefits Sonoma County residents.

Some readers say we shouldn’t make recommendations, and some newspapers do not. Other readers call to ask when our recommendations will appear. We take positions on public issues every day, and few civic decisions are more important than voting, so it wouldn’t make sense to go silent on elections. We offer our views, and share our reasoning, because we hope it might help you decide.

