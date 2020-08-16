PD Editorial: How and why we make election recommendations

The field is now set for the Nov. 3 election, and we will soon start rolling out our recommendations on ballot measures and candidates for local, state and national offices.

Our job isn’t to pick winners or tell people how to vote.

To those of us who work on the opinion pages, election recommendations are part of our obligation to engage in civic dialogue and share information we gather about candidates and ballot measures, including our best assessment of who and what will most benefit Sonoma County residents.

Our editorial board consists of Steve Falk, the CEO of Sonoma Media Investments, the parent company of The Press Democrat, Editorial Director Jim Sweeney and community board members Lorez Bailey, the CEO of Chop’s Teen Club in Santa Rosa, and Judy Coffey, a retired Kaiser Permanente chief executive and a senior consultant for Leap Solutions.

This year, there are contested city council elections in eight of Sonoma County’s nine cities. We plan to spend 30 to 60 minutes interviewing as many of the 49 candidates as we can meet. We also may weigh in on the Santa Rosa school board and a few other local contests.

These interviews are an opportunity to get beyond candidate statements in the ballot pamphlet and campaign mailers.

In addition to our interviews, we will review the candidates’ campaign literature and websites, request copies of any questionnaires they submit to interest groups and attend campaign forums — probably via Zoom or some other online service, given coronavirus restrictions on large gatherings.

To get a complete picture, we will check news archives for past stories about candidates, and sometimes we interview people who know them.

It’s a lot like hiring someone — and isn’t that what voters are doing?

There are a combined 29 state propositions and local ballot measures. Don’t worry, most of the local ones are limited to specific cities or school districts, so voters won’t have to sort them all out. But we will review each one and make recommendations on most of them.

The opinion pages operate independently from the newsroom. Reporters don’t participate in our election interviews, and our recommendations don’t influence news coverage.

As always, we will evaluate candidates based on their experience, knowledge of the position they’re seeking and their demonstrated ability to communicate clearly, to use sound judgment and to set aside their own self-interests — as well as commitment to any particular ideology — for the betterment of the community.

We’ll ask about government finances, housing, homelessness, law enforcement and, perhaps most important, strategies for economic vitality during the pandemic and recovery after the virus finally passes.

After our editorials appear in print, they will remain available online at pressdemocrat.com/opinion. Readers are invited to share their views on candidates and ballot measures. Submit letters at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Governments, Thomas Jefferson wrote in the Declaration of Independence, derive their “just powers from the consent of the governed.” As such, our votes may be our most important civic decisions. Everyone benefits from an informed electorate.

The election is just 79 days away, and mail-in ballots will begin arriving in about seven weeks. We all have a lot of homework to do before then.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.