PD Editorial: Hunker down and bend the curve

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Sonoma County’s coronavirus curve is pointing skyward. New infections shot up from a few dozen a day through the fall and early winter to more than 2,100 on Saturday.

Almost 4,000 new COVID-19 infections were reported last week — or 7.8% of the 50,274 local cases reported since the pandemic started almost two years ago. Saturday’s tally of 8,409 active cases was 16.7% of the two-year total.

These astronomical numbers are probably low, given the shortage of testing supplies. Yet the trend is clear, and the omicron surge could continue for a few weeks, which is why public health officials are imposing some new restrictions.

For at least the next month, that means staying home, except for work, school and necessary errands and appointments. Most indoor gathering of more than 50 people will be prohibited for a month, beginning Wednesday. So will most outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people.

The early January spike in new infections isn’t a surprise, coming on the heels of holiday gatherings. But the virus is spreading dangerously.

Despite uninformed claims to the contrary, the spike doesn’t cast doubt on the efficacy of vaccines and other public health measures. Without them, the situation would be worse.

In Sonoma County, most residents have done what they can to get the virus under control — vaccinations, boosters, masks and safe social distances.

But viruses don’t recognize political boundaries. Even if they did, about 1 in 7 local residents is too young or are otherwise ineligible to be vaccinated — or they are relying on specious claims by charlatans and conspiracy mongers that vaccines are unsafe. These are the people most likely to contract COVID-19 — and they are at the greatest risk of serious illness or death.

“We are seeing widespread transmission occurring within unvaccinated groups as well as some transmission among vaccinated individuals,” said Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s public health officer.

No vaccine is 100% effective, and the now-dominant omicron variant is more transmissible than previous coronavirus strains. There will be breakthrough cases and new mutations until we reach herd immunity. Fortunately, omicron breakthroughs are far less likely to be fatal or require hospitalization.

However, they contribute to pressure on the health care system.

The unvaccinated are filling up hospital beds, but doctors, nurses and other health care workers treating them can be sidelined for five days or more if they test positive, even when they aren’t showing symptoms. Caregivers also may need to stay home with children or other family members who contract the virus. That’s true for teachers and other essential workers, too.

In many places, hospitals are again postponing nonemergency procedures because of COVID-related staffing shortages. That’s an inconvenience for someone waiting for a hip replacement. It’s also adding to anger and disillusionment felt by people who risk their own health daily while caring for people too selfish to do their part to end the pandemic.

“Large numbers of health care professionals are leaving,” Stephanie Adams, a Petaluma nurse, wrote in a letter to the editor. “It’s too hard, and the trauma has gone on for too long. I won’t leave — yet. But I can no longer sacrifice my well-being for the sake of others who will not do the barest minimum to protect themselves.”

Everyone is ready for the pandemic to be over. Following the county’s new rules will help move us closer, but everyone must do their part.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.