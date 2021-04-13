PD Editorial: If Foppoli won’t quit, voters can force him out

Dominic Foppoli’s constituents and colleagues, even his own brother, recognize that he no longer can serve in a position of public trust.

Windsor’s mayor faces credible allegations of sexual assault and rape spanning his 16-year political career. Six women have now stepped forward, their stories recounted in personal journals or confided to friends or family members. By their accounts, Foppoli is a sexual predator.

Sonoma County’s sheriff and the California attorney general are investigating possible criminal culpability.

Foppoli ought to resign, but he says he will not.

If he is unwilling to do the right thing, Windsor voters should force him out.

A group of Windsor residents already is organizing a recall campaign.

If you are a Windsor voter, send Foppoli a message: sign a recall petition. If you do not live in Windsor, you can volunteer to collect signatures.

Once the recall petition is cleared for circulation, proponents will have 120 days to gather signatures from 20% of Windsor’s registered voters. Based on registration figures from the November election, it will take 3,376 signatures to force a recall. Unfortunately, an election might not occur before next spring, leaving Windsor, a town that prides itself on being family friendly, with a mayor accused of despicable conduct.

Foppoli has not made a public appearance since the sexual assault allegations surfaced Thursday in an 8,700-word account in the San Francisco Chronicle, accompanied by a photograph of Foppoli wearing a blue sash emblazoned with the word “mayor.”

Foppoli issued a lengthy denial two days later, asserting that he is being unfairly targeted and explaining — implausibly — that he delayed his response so his accusers could have the stage to themselves.

He was not finished. Foppoli tried to deflect attention by claiming he was the victim of sexual abuse by one of his Town Council colleagues.

Foppoli offered no evidence to back up his claim, in contrast with the detailed Chronicle report in which four women said he isolated and sexually assaulted them after long nights of drinking at parties or other events. The accusers include a campaign volunteer, an acquaintance from a dance class, a fellow member of a civic club and a young winery intern. The women kept journals or described their experiences to friends or family members, who corroborated their stories in the Chronicle.

Two more women stepped forward over the weekend. One was a former girlfriend, the other Esther Lemus, a Sonoma County prosecutor and the Town Council member accused by Foppoli. Lemus says she was assaulted twice, suspects she was drugged and believes Foppoli made a video of the second incident.

All of Foppoli’s council colleagues have called for his resignation, echoed by more than a dozen other Sonoma County elected officials and demonstrators at his home and business. The mayor’s brother said Foppoli will be stripped of his position at the family’s winery and called on him to step down from the council.

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors plans to rescind Foppoli’s appointment to the Golden Gate Bridge board of directors and, on Wednesday, the Town Council will convene a special meeting to address the situation.

Foppoli is entitled to defend himself, but he has squandered the public’s trust. His continued presence on the council would be a distraction from city business and an affront to the community. If he won’t step down, Windsor voters need to show him the door.

