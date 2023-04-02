PD Editorial: If kids can’t read, they’re in for a lifelong struggle

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

A new statewide report on literacy should grab the attention of local parents, teachers and policymakers. Sonoma County school districts rank in the bottom half for teaching students to read.

The report by the California Reading Coalition ranks 285 school districts based on the percentage of low-income Latino students who met or exceeded grade-level reading standards. (Districts with fewer than 100 qualifying third graders were not included.)

Sonoma County districts’ rankings are dismal: Roseland, 166 out of 285; Windsor Unified, 195; Bellevue Union, 245; Santa Rosa Elementary, 256; and Sonoma Valley Unified, 266. The number of third graders reading at grade level ranged from 22% in Roseland to 15% in Sonoma Valley Unified.

The report collected its data from the English language arts portion of the 2022 Smarter Balanced test. It focused on low-income Latino students because they comprise 43% of the overall student population and historically have had low scores on the test. The report notes that those students also are “less likely to have outside learning supports than families with more resources, higher educational attainment, and more English literacy.” Thus, this subgroup provides a truer measure of how effective schools, without outside help, are in teaching kids to read.

Don’t blame lack of money or the pandemic alone, though the latter was disastrous for student learning. Some other California districts had the leadership and community commitment to overcome these obstacles.

“The clear message is that it is not the students themselves, or the level of resources, that drive student reading achievement,” according to the California Reading Report Card 2022. “The primary drivers are district focus on reading, management practices, and curriculum and instruction choices.”

Top-performing districts had those attributes in common, regardless of whether they were in urban, suburban or rural areas. Yet statewide, 58% of California third-graders are below grade level in reading. Among low-income students of color, the figure is 75%.

Society is failing them. Reading is the foundational skill for success in school, work and much of societal interaction. Third grade reading scores are a prime indicator for where students are heading.

In only two California districts were at least half of the students reading at grade level or above — Bonita Unified in Los Angeles and Etiwanda Elementary in San Bernardino. Statewide, the percentage of students reading and writing at grade level dropped by an average of 8 points from 2019 to 2022. Chalk that decline up to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the University of California is trumpeting its guaranteed admission for community college students who have taken required courses and earn the minimum GPA for entrance. Making it easier to transfer won’t matter if they cannot read in the first place.

This is a crisis. California lacks an overarching strategy as politicians, parents and educators have fought over the right approach — phonics vs. so-called “whole language” — and even whether all students should be screened for dyslexia. Districts that successfully teach literacy have moved past the “reading wars.” They employ evidence-based curriculum, train teachers in the science of teaching reading and track individual students’ progress to provide additional help.

They bring together families and the community as strong partners in the literacy focus. North Bay school districts should learn from their success.

