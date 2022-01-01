PD Editorial: Imagining what’s ahead in a new year

A “new year” is a rather arbitrary concept.

On the Gregorian calendar, introduced in 1582 by Pope Gregory XIII and now followed by much of the world, the new year begins on Jan. 1 and lasts 365 days — 365.25 days to be precise, with a day added every four years to keep the calendar in sync with Earth’s orbit around the sun. This is a solar calendar.

Before that, there was the Julian calendar, courtesy of Julius Caesar and dating to 46 B.C. Also a solar calendar, the Julian year is about 11 minutes longer and is still followed in parts of the Eastern Orthodox church, which celebrates Christmas this coming Friday.

There also are lunar calendars, keyed to the phases of the moon. These determine the date of many religious holidays, including Easter, Rosh Hashana and Ramadan, and cultural celebrations, such as Tet in Vietnam and Chinese New Year.

In ancient Babylon, the first new moon following the vernal equinox — the spring day with equal hours of sunlight and darkness — marked the arrival of a new year.

However they record time, the civilizations responsible for these calendars share some common new year’s traditions, among them looking back at what came before and looking ahead with a sense of optimism about what’s to come.

The new year is a time for taking stock and setting goals … and, in our culture, parades and football games.

As our calendar flips to 2022, we don’t anticipate any great outpouring of nostalgia for 2021, a year that started and ended in a battle with COVID-19.

But we begin the new year with vaccines that can carry the world from omicron to omega — the end of the deadly pandemic whose alpha moment presumably occurred sometime in 2019. Indeed, Oxford Language’s word of the year for 2021 was “vax.”

To make this the last year of the COVID-19 pandemic, challenges include overcoming vaccine resistance and ensuring that these lifesaving injections, easily obtained in the U.S. and Europe, are readily available to the rest of the world.

As we noted Friday (“Believe it or not, some good things happened in 2021”), the past year wasn’t without achievements. And as we enter 2022, here are three subjects that offer North Bay residents some reason for optimism:

Transportation. After two decades, the last Sonoma County phase of the Highway 101 widening project, an additional lane in each direction through Petaluma, should be completed by the end of the year. A final segment in Marin County could wrap up in 2023.

Housing. A pair of new state laws could help ease the housing crisis by making it easier to rezone land near public transit and allowing as many as four units on residential lots. Meanwhile, redevelopment plans for the Sonoma Developmental Center could create opportunities for badly needed affordable housing in the Sonoma Valley.

Water. Santa Rosa recorded 24.45 inches of precipitation through Friday, almost double the average rainfall figure for the first three months of the water year. Cazadero was over 26 inches, and Guerneville was approaching 25 inches. In the Sierra, the snowpack was 160% of normal. The drought may not be over, but water supplies are getting a major boost.

There is much more that must be tackled as this new year begins: climate change, a pivotal national election, the ongoing fallout from attempts to undermine the 2020 election, inflation, unemployment, crime. We want to hear about your priorities for 2022. Send us a letter at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Happy New Year.

