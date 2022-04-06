PD Editorial: Inconvenience is the biggest barrier to recycling

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

In just six years, the unclaimed money in California’s can and bottle deposit program more than doubled to $600 million. Californians decided that it was easier not to recycle than to collect their deposits. Now, Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to encourage people to get back in the recycling habit by temporarily doubling the bounty on a can. That might help, but making the entire process more convenient would help even more.

Under Newsom’s plan, people would pay the normal 5-cent or 10-cent deposit when they buy a beverage. When they return the can or bottle for recycling, they would get back 10 cents or 20 cents. The bonus would last until $100 million of the unclaimed deposit money runs out.

Californians clearly could use the extra motivation. If we assume, for simplicity’s sake, that all the unclaimed deposits were of the 5-cent variety, then the $600 million represents 12 billion cans and bottles. Some of them probably made it into the recycling stream in other ways, but millions, perhaps billions, wound up in a landfill, and that’s not all that great. At worst, they wound up littered on the sides of roads, bottoms of rivers and lakes, or other places they don’t belong.

Yet the problem isn’t just motivation. It’s also convenience. Many recycling centers have closed in recent years, making it a headache to collect deposits. For example, the largest single network of recycling stations, which was run by rePlanet, closed all 284 of its sites in 2019. Today, fewer than 1,300 recycling centers remain, and there are huge gaps between them in many rural parts of the state.

Driving across town or even further to recycle is a hassle with little return. Dropping off 50 cans for $2.50 isn’t worth the trouble to a lot of people. The 5- or 10-cent deposit becomes just another tax.

Newsom’s proposal therefore also calls for improving recycling infrastructure.

First, he would spend $55 million from the deposit funds on mobile recycling centers for rural and underserved communities. Mobile centers in San Francisco haven’t proved as successful as proponents had hoped, but maybe things will be different in rural parts of the state.

Second, the governor would provide $100 million in grants to install reverse vending machines that can take back cans and bottles. They would go in high schools, on college campuses and in retailers, all places that see a lot of can and bottle consumption. There would be maintenance costs associated with the machines, but they could become an effective way to get people to return recyclables instead of tossing them in the trash or out the car window.

The governor can only provide short-term help. Fundamental reform of a flailing deposit system requires legislation. The Legislature is kicking around a few bills to improve the system. One, for example, would shift more responsibility for recycling onto the beverage industry.

In the meantime, a shift in mindset among Californians would help. Recycling should be as second nature as putting trash in a garbage can. Anyone who throws a can in the trash deserves the same social opprobrium as someone who drops a sandwich wrapper on a street corner.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.