PD Editorial: Infrastructure week finally arrived

President Joe Biden scored a desperately needed win with congressional approval of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. More important, everyone else did, too.

Despite the nation’s extensive needs and widespread public support for road and bridge repair, port upgrades and reliable high-speed internet service, Congress had not passed a major infrastructure bill since Barack Obama was president. And the 2015 bill was one-fourth the size of the measure that cleared the House on Friday.

Biden is taking a victory lap this week and planning a signing ceremony at the White House with members of both parties once Congress reconvenes next week. But most people probably are more interested in learning what all that money will buy — and when.

Sorry, we don’t know either.

We can tell you this, based on a summary released by the White House: California can expect to receive $25.3 billion for highway repairs, $9.45 billion to improve public transit options, $4.2 billion for bridge replacement and repairs, $3.5 billion for water-related infrastructure, $384 million for an expanded network of electric vehicle charging stations and a minimum of $100 million to bring broadband internet to unserved areas.

California also can compete for other funding in the five-year infrastructure bill, including a share of $12.5 billion earmarked for economically significant bridges and $16 billion for projects that “will deliver substantial economic benefits to communities.”

From here in the North Bay, this looks like a golden opportunity to obtain money for two critical transportation projects: Highway 37 and SMART rail.

Highway 37 is a vital commuter and commercial link between the North Bay and the interstate highway system, carrying about 45,000 vehicles every day. It can be heavily contested, especially the two-lane segment between Vallejo and Sears Point, and there are no convenient alternatives.

But traffic relief is just one consideration. Highway 37, one of the lowest-lying highways in California, could be one of the state’s first major roads affected by rising sea levels associated with climate change.

King tides and storm surges already cause winter flooding that can close the highway for several days at a time. Studies warn that Highway 37 would be permanently inundated by a 3-foot increase in sea level — which is projected by the end of the century. Without major improvements, parts of the road could be underwater by midcentury.

The preferred fix is a new causeway that would cost upward of $3 billion. That’s far more than local transportation officials can expect to get from the infrastructure bill. But they can’t miss this opportunity to get some of the funding needed for planning and other preliminary work.

Neither can the opportunity pass to secure some of the money needed to upgrade or replace the century-old railroad bridge over the Russian River in Healdsburg. The work must be completed before SMART can extend service north to Healdsburg and, eventually, Cloverdale.

SMART estimates the cost of the replacement project at $17 million, and the rail agency has secured a $3.4 million grant from the Sonoma County Transportation Authority. Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, designated $13.6 million for the bridge project, but the Senate stripped all of the House earmarks from the infrastructure bill. SMART’s challenge is to win funding from the public transit or bridge repair funds coming to California.

It took five years and “infrastructure week” becoming a running joke before bipartisan majorities in Congress managed to pass a bill to address the nation’s transportation needs. The politicians are celebrating their success, but there’s a big job left: making sure the North Bay gets its fair share.

