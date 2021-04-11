PD Editorial: Investigation of sheriff must be made public

Is Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick a bully?

Supervisor Lynda Hopkins filed a formal complaint against the sheriff following a telephone conversation on the third day of the Walbridge fire, a lightning-sparked wildfire last summer that burned 55,000 acres in the west county. Hopkins said she called Essick on behalf of evacuated constituents seeking access to their animals, and he “threatened me.”

“To me,” Hopkins said, “it’s just a line that you don’t cross, and he crossed it.”

This would be a serious allegation in any workplace; it’s especially troublesome at the highest level of county government and against the backdrop of a public emergency.

Essick isn’t commenting on the allegations, and if he gets his way, the public — his employers — will never see the findings of a private law firm that specializes in workplace complaints.

Sonoma County officials commissioned the investigation and were prepared to make the report public in December, but Essick obtained a court order blocking its release pending further litigation.

Under California law, misconduct investigations involving elected officials and high-ranking government executives typically produce public findings.

Sacramento County, for example, just released a detailed — and damning — summary of an investigation that confirmed allegations that the county’s chief executive officer bullied subordinates and created a toxic work environment. The report was released in March, followed last week by additional findings, even though the executive stepped down before the inquiry was completed.

Essick contends that he is entitled to special treatment because he works in law enforcement.

He is relying on the Peace Officers Bill of Rights, a collection of California laws that conceal law enforcement personnel records — including disciplinary records — with confidentiality guarantees that are not afforded to other public employees.

When it was enacted in the 1970s, the Peace Officers Bill of Rights was presented as a shield against defense attorneys going on fishing expeditions in police disciplinary records. But it also applies to employee relations and includes a cornucopia of procedural protections for law enforcement officers accused of misconduct.

In recent years, state lawmakers narrowed the scope of those protections. Body camera video must be released within 45 days, and the public now has access to investigative and disciplinary records in cases where officers fired a gun at a person, used force that resulted in a serious injury, committed a sexual assault, lied, filed a false report or planted evidence.

Voters, meanwhile, have mandated civilian oversight, including expansion of Sonoma County’s Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach.

California sheriffs enjoy unusual independence. Police chiefs answer to city managers. Judges and prosecutors are subject to professional discipline from the state Bar. Supervisors, legislators and city council members can be censured by their colleagues, cut out of committees or otherwise ostracized. Sheriffs answer only to the voters.

We’re confident that a judge reviewing Essick’s challenges will recognize that the Peace Officers Bill of Rights, for all its faults, isn’t intended to spare anyone from accountability. The public may not have access to a rank-and-file officer’s records, but that doesn’t stop the police brass from investigating misconduct and, if necessary, imposing discipline.

But the sheriff is the brass. There is no one except the voters to impose discipline for anything short of a crime or a tort. And that isn’t possible if the voters aren’t allowed to review the evidence.

Essick’s term ends next year. Before deciding whether to reelect him, Sonoma County voters are entitled to know if their chief law enforcement officer is a bully.

