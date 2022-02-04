PD Editorial: IRS facial recognition plans tax the public’s patience

The Internal Revenue Service found a way to become even more unpopular. It plans to require Americans to submit to facial recognition through a private company if they want to access many IRS services.

The company ID.me would handle login security for the IRS website. The ID.me verification process requires people to upload a photo of a driver’s license. People then must actively scan their face with a cellphone or computer camera while facial recognition software verifies the biometrics against the official photo and databases with facial identity records.

ID.me also would have access to Social Security numbers and could run credit checks against users as part of the screening.

The problems are numerous, not least that the IRS is forcing people to provide biometric and other data to a private company. ID.me says that data security is paramount, but Americans no longer take those sorts of promises at face value. They’ve been burned too often by corporate data breaches. The information that ID.me would collect would prove a very tempting target for cybercriminals and for legal exploitation by companies that trade in massive amounts of data.

That the CEO of ID.me initially misled the public about how the company uses facial recognition systems last week only increases legitimate concerns about its trustworthiness with so much sensitive information.

In addition to privacy risks, current facial recognition systems have well-documented problems with how they handle anyone who isn’t a white male. False matches or failed searches happen far too frequently for a system intended to serve a diverse nation. At the worst of times, the software can misidentify innocent people — typically people of color — as wanted criminals.

Technical problems can cause delays or prevent people from lawfully accessing services and benefits. That’s been the experience in California where the Employment Development Department, which manages unemployment claims, chose ID.me to handle verification but wound up having to extend deadlines because the company’s technology was not processing applicants in a timely manner. Similar issues arose in other states that used ID.me.

ID.me stands to make a hefty profit from a juicy government contract, of course.

It’s one thing for people to voluntarily provide information to companies in exchange for services. Most people let Google or Apple track their location so that they can take advantage of all the conveniences offered in mapping software. Don’t like it? Opt out and forgo the services. Same thing goes with social media and uploading selfies.

But Americans don’t have a choice when it comes to the government. The IRS insists that no one would have to go through ID.me to file their taxes. Great, but that’s far from the only reason people access the IRS website. Americans who need to review their tax records, make a payment online, manage communications preferences or other mundane tasks would have to go through ID.me. So would anyone who wants to receive the Child Tax Credit. The expanded credit has expired, but many members of Congress want to bring it back.

In the face of public outcry and bipartisan anger in Congress, the U.S. Treasury Department, of which the IRS is a part, announced that it is reassessing the facial recognition program before it launches this summer. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and the Biden administration should reassess hard. Don’t make dealing with the IRS even less enjoyable.

