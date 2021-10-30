PD Editorial: It’s past time for EDD to stop taking on water

Good news, unemployed Californians! The Employment Development Department, which manages unemployment benefits, has a plan to fix broken systems that have seen delayed payments, fraud and horrible customer service.

The bad news: It will take years and no one knows how much money to get there.

EDD officials delivered that depressing message at a legislative oversight hearing this week. That hearing had originally been scheduled for mid-August, but Democrats postponed it repeatedly in part to make sure the bad news didn’t come out until after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recall election.

Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo chose an interesting metaphor when questioning EDD officials. “What would it take to turn this Titanic around?” she asked.

A fair question. Like the doomed luxury ocean liner, huge agencies like EDD can be slow to change course. Where the metaphor breaks down, however, is that the Titanic needed to turn before it hit the iceberg. EDD is already taking on water. It’s not a question of avoiding catastrophe but bailing and trying to patch the holes.

EDD — and lawmakers and governors — knew for a decade that the department needed critical reforms. No one acted, and the department crashed into the pandemic iceberg.

Desperate Californians waited weeks or months to receive the assistance they’d been promised. Attempts to reach anyone at the department who could help too often were futile. People who received legal benefits became caught up in bureaucratic webs and even accused of fraud.

Meanwhile, the department sent money to a lot of people who weren’t supposed to get any. It has made more than $20 billion in fraudulent payments since the start of the pandemic. Imagine if EDD had just 5% of that back. Surely $1 billion could more than nudge the Titanic into its turn or patch holes in the hull.

The state auditor called EDD out on its problems in January, and the Legislature imposed some fixes, but there’s still a long way to go.

Rita Saenz, who heads EDD, told lawmakers that the department plans to have a fully staffed fraud prevention unit by the end of November, but anything else is months or years out. For example, the soonest the department will catch up on its voluminous deferred workload is the middle of next year.

That’s crazy. Sure, replacing EDD’s antiquated computer systems will take time, but other changes don’t require innovation, only the will to act.

For example, Saenz suggested the soonest EDD could stop printing people’s Social Security numbers on mailed documents is the start of 2023. In that time, millions of people will be needlessly at risk of identity theft. There’s no sense of urgency.

The even more unacceptable delay is with direct deposit of benefits. The debit cards people now must use are subject to fees, and the state can freeze them for suspected fraud, which EDD does sometimes to innocent recipients. Debit cards are right for some people, but people with bank accounts might prefer to have the money to which they are entitled put straight there. That’s how other states do it. California needs only to copy their programs. That shouldn’t take five years or more.

Lawmakers have the power to force EDD to reform and on a more expeditious timeline. Use it.

