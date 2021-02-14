PD Editorial: It’s past time for kids to be back in school

By practically every measure, Sonoma County has been behind the curve throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

On the upside, the pace of COVID-19 infections lagged far behind other Bay Area counties in the weeks immediately following the first lockdown last March, prompting demands to relax business closures and other aspects of the stay-home order.

Since last summer, however, Sonoma has been left out as neighboring counties with lower infection rates received clearance to resume indoor dining and other activities. The vaccine rollout got off to a rocky start, and it’s now clear that Sonoma County schools will remain closed as students elsewhere return to their classrooms.

As Staff Writer Kerry Benefield reported, the St. Helena Unified School District in Napa County is holding in-person classes five days a week for 93% of its students. Napa Valley Unified plans to move from a hybrid program to in-person classes four days a week by March 1.

Marin County’s Shoreline Unified, which stretches across the county line to include Bloomfield, Valley Ford and Bodega Bay, has been holding in-person classes for grades K-7 since January. On Monday, Ukiah Unified, the largest district in Mendocino County, plans to start phasing in regular classes, beginning with transitional kindergarten through second grade.

An online map unveiled Friday by state officials shows schools open for in-person or hybrid learning across large sections of California.

But with a handful of exceptions, largely involving private schools, Sonoma County students are still at home, with little indication of when they will return to class.

The county finally reached the state’s benchmark infection rate for reopening schools for the early elementary grades, but each district — there are 40 — must have an approved reopening plan before students return. And, as has happened elsewhere, local teachers unions are insisting on vaccinations for their members before returning to their classrooms.

We said in December that teachers should get early access to vaccinations, and immunizations started last week. At the same time, it should be noted that the new director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says schools can reopen safely without all teachers being vaccinated.

Moreover, an American Academy of Pediatricians study concluded that reopening schools won’t raise the risk of community spread of COVID-19 if proper mitigation measures, such as masking and distancing, are in place. Those results have been affirmed as schools have reopened across Europe and the United States.

Here in Sonoma County, 75 physicians and registered nurses have signed a letter citing evidence that schools can reopen safely and saying “the harm to our children and our wider community by having schools closed to in-person instruction far outweighs the benefit of keeping kids at home. Keeping schools closed is a true public health emergency.”

Some students have adapted well to remote education, but the vast majority need to be back in class. Too many children are struggling with academics, loneliness and anxiety, and there could be lifelong effects from lost school time. Researchers from UCLA and the University of Washington warned that educational attainment can be linked to life expectancy.

Reopening schools also is an important step in restoring the economy, as many parents won’t be able to return to work before young children are back in class.

Closing schools was the right choice last March, when little was known about the coronavirus or now to control its spread. Eleven months later, there is detailed guidance for opening schools safely, and it’s being put to use elsewhere. What’s needed is an operation warp speed to get local kids back in class, too.

