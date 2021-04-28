PD Editorial: It’s recall-mania in California

California has a state flower, a state insect, a state dance — two of them actually — a state song and even a state fossil. Here is a suggestion for an official state pastime — the recall.

The gubernatorial recall that qualified Monday could be the nation’s most intense partisan contest this year — and almost certainly will be the most expensive.

It also may be just one of four recall elections this year in Sonoma County alone.

Election officials are verifying signatures on petitions seeking to recall District Attorney Jill Ravitch. Meanwhile, campaigns targeting Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli and three members of the West County Union High School District board are just getting started.

If Sonoma County has recall fever, we aren’t alone.

The mayor of Sacramento, the City Council president in San Diego, the district attorney in San Francisco, three Shasta County supervisors and several school board members in San Francisco, La Mesa and Davis are facing recall efforts.

In Los Angeles County, opponents of the new district attorney, George Gascon, started raising money for a recall almost as soon as he took office in December.

So far, only Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to face the voters.

It will be the fourth gubernatorial recall election in U.S. history — and it qualified on the fifth attempt to unseat Newsom since he took office a little less than 28 months ago.

This effort would have failed too if proponents had not persuaded a judge to give them an extra four months to gather signatures because of California’s pandemic restrictions. Ironically, Republicans tried to overturn 2020 presidential election results in several states that gave voters a few extra days to return mail-in ballots because of the pandemic.

The extra time — and Newsom’s ill-advised dinner at a fancy Yountville restaurant — got the recall on the ballot.

Unseating Newsom remains a long shot. His approval rating is above 50%, GOP voter registration in California is below 25%, and there isn’t a challenger with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s star appeal anywhere on the horizon.

Besides, by the time voters go to the polls in six or seven months, it’s increasingly likely that the COVID-19 pandemic will be a fading memory. Barring unexpected developments, kids will be back in school, people will be back at work, life will be back to normal — and California will be a year away from the next regular gubernatorial election. Be prepared for nonstop campaigning for the next 18 months.

Recall is an extraordinary penalty and ought to be reserved for the most egregious examples of malfeasance or misconduct.

The case for recalling Foppoli is clear and convincing. He is accused of sexually abusing women before and after his election to the Windsor Town Council. He isn’t allowed to enter city offices, and the chorus of calls for his resignation includes constituents, colleagues and even his own brother. His presence is at best a distraction, at worst an affront.

It’s hard to justify the other local recall efforts. West county school board members, confronted with years of declining enrollment and growing budget deficits, voted to close a high school.

As for Ravitch, it doesn’t seem like a coincidence that recall funding came from Bill Gallaher, whose senior living company was sued by the district attorney after vulnerable elders were abandoned during the Tubbs fire in 2017. Moreover, Ravitch announced plans to retire before the recall papers were filed. She will be gone next year without a costly special election. But we may get stuck with one — and perhaps as many as four — anyway.

