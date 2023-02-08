PD Editorial: It’s safe to relax a bit, but coronavirus isn’t gone

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a long and challenging road. The approaching sunsets of state and federal public health emergency declarations mark a new leg in the journey, not the end.

It’s tempting to let one’s guard down as the number of people contracting the virus continues to decline. But people must remain vigilant in their efforts to prevent the spread of the virus. It claimed the lives of 3,452 Americans in the last week of January, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics. Sonoma County reported two more COVID deaths over the weekend.

President Joe Biden has announced that he will end the federal emergency declaration on May 11. California’s emergency declaration expires on Feb. 28. That’s appropriate given that the nation has clearly come to grips with an endemic phase of the virus. Ending the declarations will have consequences, though. Many Americans will lose access to free testing kits and out-of-network vaccination as a result. Individual insurance providers will decide what to cover, so it’s best to get vaccinated or boosted for free before it’s too late.

At the same time, Medicaid eligibility for millions of Americans enrolled under emergency expansions of the program will end. Medicaid enrollment increased by 30% during the pandemic, covering an additional 19.5 million people, according to the Georgetown University Health Policy Institute. But congressional Democrats chose not to include expanded Medicaid funding and automatic renewals in their year-end omnibus spending bill.

Those changes will be significant for Medi-Cal, California’s version of Medicaid. State health officials plan to resume pre-pandemic enrollment rules in April, reassessing the eligibility of approximately 15 million current beneficiaries. During this unwinding phase, 2 million to 3 million Californians could exit the program. Those who qualify can renew their coverage before it expires. The state is conducting extensive outreach to help them through the paperwork.

Californians who no longer qualify should start looking for a health insurance plan on the state exchange. Under the Affordable Care Act, they likely are eligible for a subsidized plan. Again, state programs and nonprofit organizations stand ready to help people understand the wide array of health insurance options available.

Meanwhile, California students and their parents face a choice. After plenty of hand wringing and haranguing, the state won’t require students to be vaccinated against the potentially deadly virus. Not mandatory doesn’t mean not a good idea. All Californians, school-aged or adult, should keep up with vaccines and boosters to protect themselves and others from the virus. Minimizing the number of people who contract COVID and have serious symptoms eases the burdens on a strained health care system. The vaccines and boosters are safe and effective. There’s no good excuse for most people not to get them.

COVID soon will no longer be an official national emergency, but the crisis isn’t over. The virus remains a threat. Americans must remain cautious and take steps to protect themselves and their communities. Get vaccinated, vaccinate your children, renew your health care coverage, and practice good hygiene to keep the virus at bay. Let’s not let our guard down completely just yet.

