PD Editorial: It’s still the Fourth without the fireworks

As the Fourth of July approaches, California is experiencing hot weather, dry conditions, water shortages and wildfires. Don’t make matters worse with fireworks.

Yes, sparklers and fountains and smoke bombs are fun and festive.

And for many American families, fireworks have been as much a part of Independence Day celebrations as parades and barbecues, ballgames and flying Old Glory.

But with each fire season, climate change is raising the risk of catastrophic conflagrations, and errant fireworks ignite thousands of fires every year. No one knows better than Sonoma County residents just how rapidly flames can reduce entire neighborhoods to ashes.

Most people understand the risk and, grudgingly or not, leave personal fireworks out of their Fourth of July plans.

With Rohnert Park voters affirming a ban in a special election last summer, possession and sale of fireworks is illegal in eight of nine local cities as well as in unincorporated areas of Sonoma County. Only Cloverdale still allows Fourth of July fireworks sales, and that could change soon: The City Council placed a measure to outlaw fireworks on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Unfortunately, some people haven’t gotten the message — or maybe they just don’t care that they are putting their neighbors at risk.

A brushfire attributed to fireworks forced the evacuation of about 500 homes in Contra Costa County last week. Here in Sonoma County, as Staff Writer Kathleen Coates reported, Santa Rosa police seized about 500 pounds of illegal fireworks earlier this week.

There are more illegal pyrotechnics out there, including dangerous skyrockets. If you doubt that, open a window after dark and listen to the cacophony of explosions.

Santa Rosa police dispatchers have fielded 350-400 calls about illegal fireworks over the past two weeks, Sgt. Chris Mahurin said Wednesday. He said the police and fire departments are stepping up enforcement through the holiday weekend, with special teams targeting fireworks and sideshows — another dangerous nuisance.

Similar efforts are planned across the region.

No day has more human-

caused fires than the Fourth of July. Last year, nine people died and about 11,500 were injured in accidents involving fireworks across the United States, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Nothing will spoil a Fourth of July party faster than a fire or a child getting hurt.

One by one, local communities have decided to leave fireworks displays to the professionals. Even with some continuing cancellations due to COVID or other concerns, there are plenty of opportunities to mark Independence Day weekend in Sonoma County, including a community barbecue Saturday in Forestville, parades Sunday in Penngrove and Monday in Rohnert Park and a laser light show Monday in Petaluma.

There will be professional fireworks shows, too: Sunday at Keiser Park in Windsor and West County High School in Sebastopol and Monday in Healdsburg, Sonoma and at the Green Music Center at Sonoma State University.

So celebrate the Fourth. Wish America a happy birthday. But make this holiday fun, not fiery.

