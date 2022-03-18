PD Editorial: It’s time to look back and learn from pandemic

On this date two years ago, Sonoma County woke up to a new reality.

The novel coronavirus had been in the news for several weeks, a dozen cases had been documented in Sonoma County, and President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on March 13. Yet the unprecedented and ongoing changes wrought by the first pandemic in more than a century started to take shape five days later.

On March 18, life in Sonoma County came to a screeching halt as public health officials closed schools and nonessential businesses for three weeks to try to slow the spread of COVID-19. A day later, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered an indefinite, statewide lockdown.

In the two years since, 481 people have died in Sonoma County. The national death toll is approaching a million, and 6 million people have perished worldwide. COVID-19 is a leading cause of death in the United States, trailing only heart disease and cancer.

Everyone has been affected in some way — how we work, study, shop, socialize, even worship. A recent Pew Research survey found that more than 7 in 10 American adults know someone who has been hospitalized or died after contracting COVID-19.

There is reason for optimism as the third year of the pandemic dawns. Infection rates and hospitalizations are falling quickly. Masks are mostly optional outside of health care facilities, public transit and some schools. But, tempting as it may be, it’s too soon to move on.

China is imposing sweeping new restrictions and locking down 30 million people, as cases surge in Asia. Spikes also are being reported across Western Europe and in Australia. With about a third of the world’s population still unvaccinated, more variants could emerge.

Scientists say COVID-19 is now endemic, meaning that, like the flu or the common cold, it will be with us indefinitely. Fortunately, people who are vaccinated are unlikely to require hospitalization or die.

Everyone would be safer if those who are not already vaccinated reconsidered their resistance. The vaccines, which are widely available and free, have proven their effectiveness and safety — just as COVID-19 has demonstrated that it can debilitating and lethal.

More than a century passed between the 1918 flu pandemic and COVID-19. Scientists can’t say when another virus will reach pandemic scale, but in an increasingly connected world, it would be foolish to count on another 100-year respite.

If there isn’t another surge of COVID-19 cases, it isn’t too soon for health experts and public officials to start thinking about the next pandemic.

Are early warning systems adequate to detect the next threat? Can existing health care systems shoulder another crisis? Are medical supplies, including protective equipment for health care workers, stockpiled and properly maintained? Is a rapid development system in place for tests and vaccines?

A look back at policy choices also is warranted. How effective were lockdowns, and how well did people comply? Did school closures last too long? Which relief programs for families, businesses, health systems and government agencies delivered the best bang for the buck?

A bipartisan proposal in the U.S. Senate would create an independent commission, modeled on the panel that investigated the 9/11 attacks, to investigate the origins of the coronavirus pandemic and the federal response. Similar efforts at the state and local level could identify shortcomings from COVID and provide a playbook for responding to a future health crisis.

These efforts also must account for the ongoing effects of the coronavirus, including long COVID and depression and other mental health issues brought on by pandemic isolation.

Our children and grandchildren could confront another deadly pandemic. Answering the questions now might save their lives.

