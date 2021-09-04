PD Editorial: It’s time to stop fighting West County High

On the first day of the new school year, students at West County High greeted old friends and started making new ones.

Last weekend, the football team at the newly merged school recorded its first victory in a thrill-a-minute game that wasn’t decided until the final moments.

This could — should — be an uplifting story, a welcome respite after a year shrouded by a deadly pandemic and political brawling from coast to coast.

The coronavirus is, of course, still a looming threat.

And, regrettably, happy kids and gridiron success haven’t ended months of acrimony in the West County Union High School District, even after an unwarranted recall targeting three board members fizzled.

The recall and a lawsuit — the latter is still pending — followed an emotional decision by the school board to combine El Molino and Analy high schools. Years of declining enrollment in primary and secondary schools saddled the district with chronic budget shortfalls. Consolidation seemed inevitable, though the board offered voters a chance to keep both schools open by raising taxes. When voters said no, there wasn’t any real alternative.

Still, the decision to close El Molino was unpopular in Forestville. And renaming Analy — West County High is a one-year placeholder — didn’t go over well in Sebastopol.

That’s understandable. After all, both schools have proud traditions and loyal alumni.

But it’s time to stop squabbling and start building new traditions. The kids already figured that out.

“I feel like it’s all the parents that are all upset about the name change and stuff,” senior Maggie Syverson, a former El Molino student, said on the first day of school. “The students don’t really care. They just want to be with their friends.”

On the football team, one-time opponents quickly formed new bonds.

“We just sort of realized, hey, the rivalry’s done,” said Isaac Rodrigues, a senior lineman. “Now, these guys over here, including the guys who came over from El Molino, I consider them some of my closest friends.”

The clock ran out on the recall just as the football team — there isn’t a mascot yet — started its first season together in triumph. But parents say they’ll fight on in court.

Let’s hope they’re bluffing — again.

At a school board meeting last week — the first in-person session in well over a year — recall supporters said they had the necessary signatures and urged board members Jeanne Fernandes and Kellie Noe to step down, saving taxpayers the cost of an election. When the petitions were turned in, however, they had fewer than half of the required signatures.

(A third targeted board member, Laurie Fadave, resigned in July.)

The West County Union High School District’s struggles weren’t a secret, and the board members who voted in favor of consolidation devoted years to promoting excellence at the schools. Fadave taught at Analy for 17 years before she was elected to the board. Noe was elected in 2006, and Fernandes was appointed in 1997. Throwing Noe and Fernandes out wouldn’t change demographic and fiscal realities, but it would leave the school district without two of its most experienced leaders.

Students and teachers are busy creating a new learning community at West County High School. Soon they will choose a new name, new colors and a mascot. They’re looking forward. Isn’t it time for those hanging on to El Molino and Analy to stop looking backward?

