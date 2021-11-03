PD Editorial: It’s vaccination season — for flu and COVID

Soon, fall will give way to winter, and that means it’s time for people to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated — and not just for COVID-19. The flu is ready to strike back with a vengeance.

Last year, the United States effectively eradicated the flu. Almost no one got sick. Call it a silver lining around the very dark pandemic cloud. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded a 99% drop in serious flu cases from the previous year.

The lack of coughing, sneezing, fevers and headaches wasn’t thanks to chicken soup. All of the precautions people took to avoid catching COVID also protected them from flu viruses. Social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands, not touching one’s face and avoiding crowded public places are effective means of preventing the spread of most airborne viruses, including influenza.

It also helped that more people than normal got the flu vaccine last year while there was talk about a one-two punch of double infection. But last year’s injection is past its usefulness. People need this year’s version of the shot if they want to remain protected.

California, like most states, has largely opened back up from the depths of pandemic shutdown. People dine out, go to events and get together. Some limitations remain, but people are out and about where they can spread flu viruses. Vaccination is the best defense against them, short of isolating at home for the next few months.

Even people who are skeptical about COVID vaccines ought to roll up their sleeves for the flu shot. It’s been in widespread use for decades and has proved to be an effective, safe counter to influenza viruses. Sometimes an unexpected strain might bypass the vaccine, but those are the exception. There’s almost no risk and a high payoff in remaining healthy.

And while people are at the pharmacy or their doctor getting a flu shot, it’s the perfect time to get a COVID shot — either the first or, if you’re eligible, a booster. It’s safe to receive both injections together. Doing so also limits any downtime. A sore arm is common, and some people become fatigued or experience flu-like symptoms for a day or two after vaccination shots. Why not knock it all out at once, then?

With a CDC scientific advisory panel’s recommendation on Tuesday, COVID vaccines could be available for children ages 5 to 11 as soon as this week.

It’s hard to imagine that any parents would want to leave their kids vulnerable, but recent surveys find that more than half of parents will not vaccinate their children or will take a “wait and see” approach.

Yet the science behind vaccines is strong, and there’s reason to hurry.

During the winter months, people’s — even kids’ — immune systems wane a bit, leaving them even more vulnerable to viruses. It’s also a time of year when viruses flourish as people spend more time indoors sharing the same air. That’s true for grown-ups and for kids in classrooms where they can pick up whatever virus is going around and bring it home.

Both the flu and COVID could surge in the coming months. The best way to prevent that, avoid family strife and not let a virus ruin the holidays is vaccination now.

