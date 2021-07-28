PD Editorial: Judge Jan 6 committee on its work

The Jan. 6 select committee in the House of Representatives began its work on Tuesday, hearing from four police officers who were in the Capitol when supporters of President Donald Trump broke in and disrupted the certification of the election of Joe Biden to be president. This is important work, but it has become tainted by bad faith decisions from both sides of the aisle.

Much is known already about that day. U.S. Capitol Police Inspector General Michael Bolton reported to Congress about readiness and how to better protect the Capitol in the future. Democrats — and a handful of Republicans — made sure that Americans learned about Trump’s role during a hurried impeachment that ended with acquittal in the Senate. And the FBI has reported to Congress that the threat of domestic violent extremists remains high.

The FBI and other law enforcement have arrested more than 500 people who breached the Capitol. Some have received criminal sentences, including jail time. A few hundred more remain unidentified.

The Capitol Police, FBI and impeachment each focused on specific aspects of Jan. 6. Congress’ job now is to produce a comprehensive report that brings together the disparate strands, lies, violence, planning and mistakes.

A congressionally sanctioned team has greater ability to conduct the sort of wide-ranging analysis of what happened, what led up to the invasion of the Capitol and what to do about it going forward. These sorts of bodies are common after traumatic national events or scandals. After the Sept. 11 terrorist attack, the Iran-Contra affair and Benghazi, Congress formed similar, though not identical, committees.

The Iran-Contra investigation is especially informative to the current environment. Then, the committees were bipartisan with majority Democrats investigating the Republican administration of President Ronald Reagan. The final report included a dissenting minority report that sought to excuse the administration’s decisions. Americans were left to decide based on the arguments and evidence offered by both parties.

If only that had been the case this time. Republicans have ceaselessly tried to undermine the credibility of every investigation. Their prodigious protestations seek to portray the work as inherently partisan. It is not. Or at least, it need not be.

If there is egregious partisanship in this, Republicans are the source. They had multiple opportunities to participate in a bipartisan investigation. They could have provided valuable skepticism to a committee’s work and issued a minority report if they deemed it appropriate after reviewing the evidence and hearing the testimony. They chose to sit it all out and scream from the sidelines.

Not that Democrats, especially Speaker Nancy Pelosi, didn’t play their own partisan angles. She insisted on veto authority over which Republicans could serve and named two Republicans to the committee who had voted to impeach Trump. They will not bring the critical eye of others in their party. It was almost as if she was egging Republicans on.

What should be important work suffers from a whiff of partisanship that undermines the committee’s credibility. Its members must produce a report and recommendations grounded in accountability with a plan to prevent anything like Jan. 6 from happening again. Then, at the end, Americans must judge it based on its thoroughness and fairness, not the hollow rhetoric of party leaders.

