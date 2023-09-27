PD Editorial: Justices should hear homeless case

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

In 2018, amid a rapidly growing homelessness crisis, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals told cities they could no longer enforce anti-camping ordinances unless they provide adequate shelter for homeless residents. Now an Oregon city has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take a look at that decision. The court should do so and provide some desperately needed clarity.

The 2018 case came out of Boise, Idaho. In it, the court ruled that forbidding people from sleeping in public places if they have nowhere else to go violates the Constitution’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment.

Narrowly construed, that’s a sensible position. The need to sleep somewhere shouldn’t be criminalized. If people have no other option than to camp in a public space, they don’t deserve a ticket, fine or jail time. Besides, simply sweeping camps and forcing people to move isn’t a solution to homelessness.

The Boise decision applies in California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, Montana, Alaska and Hawaii.

The court originally intended the Boise decision to be read narrowly, but what counts as “adequate shelter” and other details were left to interpretation by lower courts. Some judges have ruled broadly, blocking efforts to remove camps or place restrictions on where, when and how camping occurs in public spaces.

Some localities have grown so frustrated that they are pushing the boundaries of the Boise decision. When Grants Pass in southern Oregon tried regulating homeless camps and handing out tickets, it wound up embroiled in a lawsuit. A three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit ruled that the city’s policies are unconstitutional, and the full circuit court declined to hear the case. So Grants Pass has appealed to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court didn’t hear an appeal of the Boise decision. Now it should take a do-over with Grants Pass.

That’s what cities and counties want. The California State Association of Counties and the League of California Cities recently filed a brief urging the court to hear the case. Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom did, too. Newsom has shown great compassion and patience for the state’s homeless residents, but even he has grown exasperated with the Boise decision.

“While states, cities, and counties work on long-term approaches to help with these crises, they need the flexibility to also address immediate threats to health and safety in public places — both to individuals living in unsafe encampments and other members of the public impacted by them,” Newsom wrote.

Homelessness has been an intractable challenge for several years, and it will take many more years to solve it. In a nod to the scope of the problem, Sonoma County this month approved a plan to move its emergency homeless camp to a new site with more-permanent housing than tents. In August, Santa Rosa City Council passed rules that prohibit camping in most public spaces.

Local governments need regulatory space in which to act. That doesn’t require a return to the old days when cities criminalized homelessness, but it does require common sense guardrails on the Boise decision. The Supreme Court should provide them.

