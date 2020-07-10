PD Editorial: Justices teach Trump a lesson about the rule of law

The Supreme Court’s rulings on Donald Trump’s tax returns weren’t everything his critics wanted, but the justices reaffirmed a bedrock principle of American democracy: no one, not even the president, is above the law.

In his desperate attempt to avoid scrutiny of his finances by state prosecutors in New York and congressional committees in Washington, Trump claimed immunity from prosecution or even investigation.

A ruling in Trump’s favor would have delivered to him, and future presidents, the authoritarian powers he so openly admires in foreign despots.

Instead, the Supreme Court, in twin 7-2 rulings delivered on the final day of its 2019-20 term, schooled the president on the constitutional separation of powers and the workings of the justice system.

“In our judicial system, ‘the public has a right to every man’s evidence,’ ” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the New York case. “Since the earliest days of the Republic, ‘every man’ has included the President of the United States.”

To underscore that principle, Roberts’ opinion adopted language from a decision handed down by the court during the Thomas Jefferson administration. “A king is born to power and can ‘do no wrong,’ ” Chief Justice John Marshall wrote in 1807. “The President, by contrast, is ‘of the people’ and subject to the law.”

Subsequent courts delivered the same message to Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton and, now, Donald Trump.

Thursday’s ruling clears the way for Cyrus Vance, the Manhattan district attorney, to pursue a subpoena for income tax returns and other financial records in connection with a grand jury investigation of possible legal violations stemming from alleged hush money payments to an adult film actress and a Playboy magazine model during the 2016 presidential campaign.

In the second decision, the court reaffirmed Congress’ investigative authority, but said its powers with respect to the executive branch aren’t without limits.

The justices chided Trump and Congress for failing to work out their differences without involving the Supreme Court, and returned the case to a lower court to determine whether several House committees have a “legitimate need” for the financial records they subpoenaed.

With the committees looking into potential conflicts of interest, good lawyers shouldn’t have too much difficulty meeting the threshold set by the court. However, the decision to remand almost certainly means that Trump’s records won’t be turned over to Congress prior to the November election.

That has to count as a win for Trump, who, despite promises to the contrary, has stubbornly refused to share his tax returns with the public, the first president since Gerald Ford to do so.

Shot down on his immunity claim — even his own appointees voted against him — it’s likely that Trump will contest aspects of the New York subpoena, delaying but probably not denying prosecutors access to his tax returns.

Thursday’s outcome almost certainly will disappoint partisans hoping for ammunition for the fall election, but the justices sent a forceful message: Trump may refuse to wear a mask during a pandemic, but he can’t throw a presidential shroud over himself to thwart an investigation.

You can send a letters to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.