PD Editorial: Kamala Harris will be Senate’s power broker

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

John Nance Garner, the first of Franklin Roosevelt’s three vice presidents, is often quoted as saying the nation’s second-highest office “isn’t worth a warm bucket of spit.”

Garner, a folksy Texan nicknamed Cactcus Jack, almost certainly used a less delicate word to disparage the vice presidency, but the job just got considerably more consequential for its next occupant, courtesy of voters in Georgia.

With this week’s election of Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, the U.S. Senate will be evenly divided for the first time in two decades, making tie votes more likely on legislation, presidential appointments and other matters.

When that happens, the Constitution puts the decision in the hands of the vice president.

Beginning Jan. 20, that will be Kamala Harris.

“It will be a pretty dramatic moment anytime she has to come up to the Hill to break a tie, with every move monitored and put on the cable news and put on the Twitterverse,” Jim Manley, a former Democratic leadership aide, told the Los Angeles Times.

Harris already was assured of bringing added visibility to the role as the first woman and the first person of color to serve as vice president. Now, the spotlight looks to shine even brighter on her.

More important for Americans who expect their elected leaders to address the nation’s pressing needs, President-elect Joe Biden won’t confront a Republican-controlled Senate as he pursues his legislative agenda.

The last time a Democrat was in the White House, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said “the single most important thing” was making Barack Obama a one-term president. McConnell didn’t achieve his objective, though he prevented Obama from filling more than 100 federal judgeships, including a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court, delivering them to President Donald Trump. During the just-concluded 116th Congress, McConnell allowed hundreds of bills that passed the House to expire without a vote in the Senate.

That will change when Sen. Charles Schumer becomes majority leader.

For now, the Senate retains its peculiar traditions, most notably the filibuster, which sets a 60-vote threshold for passing legislation.

President-elect Joe Biden, a former senator and vice president, believes he can reach across the aisle and forge the bipartisan compromises that have proved unattainable in recent years as Washington has sunk into a partisan morass.

Judicial and Cabinet appointments are no longer subject to filibusters, and Democrats may try to do away with it altogether, setting the stage for Harris to cast tiebreaking votes when Biden is unable to secure voters from persuadable Republicans like Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski. Biden also must hang on to moderate Democrats like Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Jon Tester of Montana if he is to count on Harris casting a decisive vote.

From John Adams through Mike Pence, vice presidents have cast 268 tiebreaking votes.

Dick Cheney, the last vice president to preside over an evenly divided Senate, broke eight ties, though only two of those votes came during the five months in 2001 when Democrats and Republicans controlled equal numbers of Senate seats. Biden was never called on to break a tie during his eight years as vice president.

Unlike his Twitter-addicted predecessor, Biden brings an ambitious legislative agenda and a promise to seek common ground between Democrats and Republicans. If he can’t close a deal, Harris will be ready to provide the deciding vote.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.