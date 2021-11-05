PD Editorial: Keep coast, Wine Country districts intact

Article XXI of California’s constitution lays out the criteria for creating new congressional and legislative districts after the census every 10 years.

Among other things, the independent commission that is drawing new lines ahead of the 2022 election is directed to observe geographic boundaries. Commissioners also are supposed to respect “communities of interest.” That’s a bit murkier than a county line or a city limit, but the constitution provides some guidance:

“A community of interest is a contiguous population which shares common social and economic interests that should be included within a single district for purposes of its effective and fair representation.” The constitution cites some specific examples, including urban, rural and agricultural areas.

Two obvious examples: the North Coast and Wine Country.

Yet the latest “visualization” from the California Citizens Redistricting Commission would split the wine region of Napa and Sonoma counties that has anchored a congressional district for decades. The plan also divides the North Coast.

These are globally recognized destinations, with shared cultural identities. Their economic and environmental health are essential to Northern California, and their well-being is in many ways dependent on decisions made in Congress and federal regulatory agencies.

Coastal communities look to Washington for help with rising sea levels, declining fisheries, the impacts of offshore energy development and maintaining flows in the Russian and Eel rivers. Immigration, taxes, crop insurance, interstate commerce and international trade are just a few of the federal issues vital to the wine industry.

California’s current congressional map includes a district spanning the North Coast from the Golden Gate to the Oregon border, represented by Congressman Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael. A neighboring district includes the wine regions of Sonoma, Napa and Lake counties and is represented by Congressman Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena.

If the revisions presented this week are enacted, they would break up these important communities of interest, diminishing their voice in the nation’s capital. The map includes a coastal district, but it excludes Marin County and includes inland Trinity County. Marin would become the largest population center in a fishhook-shaped district that takes in Napa and Lake counties.

The Marin-centric district is contiguous — a legal requirement — as long as Highway 37 doesn’t flood. But the shared interests of Marin and Napa/Lake are, at best, tenuous.

There is a simple and legally permissible solution: Put communities of interest ahead of geographic boundaries — keep Marin County in the coastal district and leave eastern Sonoma County in a Wine Country district.

This approach would be consistent with the commission’s latest visualizations for the state Senate and Assembly, which include coastal and wine region districts.

The commission has been taking public input and revising maps for several weeks. The window is narrowing, but there is time to improve the plan before the Dec. 27 deadline to submit final maps to the secretary of state. You can see the visualizations and comment at wedrawthelinesca.org.

The new districts will shape California’s politics for 10 years — and there won’t be a second chance to get them right.

