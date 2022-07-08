PD Editorial: Keep exploring school consolidation

Anyone hoping for clear guidance from a west county school district consolidation study probably hasn’t encountered California’s convoluted system for funding K-12 education.

The multitude of acronyms alone can be bewildering.

But if you don’t get hopelessly lost in LCFF and ADA, basic aid and state aid, UPC and EPA (hint: not the environmental agency), you can see that combining at least some of the 11 school districts in west Sonoma County promises to reduce administrative costs by millions of dollars.

Three of those districts have fewer than 100 students — combined — yet each has a school and must account for administrative functions as well as instructional costs.

Savings on overhead could be redirected to the classroom, benefiting students.

However, as detailed in the financial feasibility study commissioned by Sonoma County school Superintendent Steven D. Herrington, the serpentine path to consolidation winds through the county’s school organization committee, public hearings and, ultimately, an election. Moreover, several years could pass before any savings are realized.

Yet with enrollment steadily declining, now and for the foreseeable future, school districts must adapt — and not only in west Sonoma County.

A consolidation study encompassing Santa Rosa City Schools and eight affiliated elementary school districts is in the works. The nine school districts serving the Petaluma area deserve the same scrutiny.

Commissioning a study doesn’t commit any district to a merger, but shouldn’t school officials and parents know if combining with other districts makes fiscal sense?

Even then, state law requires school officials to determine that students would benefit before moving forward with a consolidation proposal.

The west county feasibility study weighed options ranging from forming a single K-12 school district to combining only the West County Union High School District and Sebastopol’s Twin Hills elementary district, leaving nine other elementary school districts untouched.

The most promising option is combining West County and Twin Hills in one district and the other nine in a second district. The new districts would retain their current revenue, according to the study, while gaining opportunities to reduce operating costs — by $2 million a year in West County/Twin Hills and as much as $7.3 million a year in the combined elementary district.

The study offered a glimmer of hope for residents hoping to reopen El Molino High School in Forestville, which was closed last year to reduce a chronic budget deficit in the west county high school district. Under one scenario, west county was divided into two K-12 districts, but significant budget cuts would be required, and the study didn’t account for costs related to reopening El Molino.

Any consolidation plan must account for whether districts are primarily funded by the state or local property taxes and reconcile salaries, benefits, parcel taxes and bonded indebtedness. It will be complicated, but as Sonoma County fire districts have shown, it isn’t impossible.

The 56-page feasibility report is dense with education and budget gobbledygook, yet there is plenty of good information for school boards and residents of the 11 west county districts to discuss and debate, including straightforward spending comparisons with similar-sized districts around the state.

Bottom line, the prospect for substantial savings is reason enough to take this process to the next step and find out if it would be benefit students.

