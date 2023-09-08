PD Editorial: Keep goat herds on grazing duty

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Despite goat herders’ significant contribution to fire mitigation, next year’s state-mandated pay raise is unreasonable and illogical. State labor regulations could more than triple a herder’s monthly wage from about $4,000 to $14,000 or more. Regardless of whether that over-the-top increase stems from a bureaucratic misinterpretation, a political blunder or both, the Legislature has an obligation to rectify it.

Goats and sheep have proved their worth in devouring grasses and other potentially flammable vegetation, all without traditional mowing’s noise, pollution and, on hot days, risk of igniting fires. In 2021, Cal Fire awarded more than $10 million in grants for wildfire mitigation projects involving grazing.

North Bay residents likely have seen animals grazing on public lands. Sonoma County Regional Parks use sheep and goats seasonally for vegetation management at Helen Putnam, Laguna de Santa Rosa Trail, Foothill, Cloverdale, Gualala and Maxwell parks. Cows deploy at Taylor Mountain, Crane Creek, North Sonoma Mountain and Tolay Lake parks.

The parks agency notes that properly conducted and monitored grazing benefits the ecosystem by reducing invasive plant species, fertilizing the soil and making grassland more permeable for recharging groundwater, as well as reducing the risk of wildfire.

The animals also are more enjoyable to watch than a mowing machine. Petaluma formally announced its goat- and sheep-grazing schedule, which started last month, so the public knew where to see the animals do their thing at five city parks.

Herders keep watch, care for the animals and erect temporary fencing so grazers don’t wander from their assigned territory. These responsibilities typically make herding an round-the-clock obligation, especially for larger operations. Consequently, since 2001 the state has allowed herders to receive a monthly minimum wage instead of an hourly one.

That system broke last year when the Employment Development Department abruptly decided the monthly minimum wage applies to sheep herders but not goat herders. The bureaucrats’ interpretation places goat herders under the same agricultural hourly minimum wage as other farmworkers, which is why the herders might earn $14,000 or more a month.

Goat-herding companies contend, legitimately, that they can’t afford such an increase. Neither can the governments that employ their herds. Pressed by operators, the Legislature delayed the change until Jan. 1, 2024. They were supposed to pass a permanent fix this year but failed.

So Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked them to pass a temporary extension to buy time for a permanent fix. Lawmakers should do so and quickly. They have only until Thursday when their 2023 session is scheduled to end.

However, lawmakers can skip Newsom’s accompanying request for $1 million to study herders’ wages and working conditions. Because the toil has proved unattractive to Americans, most herders are Peruvians working in California under the H-2A visa program for temporary farmworkers. They constantly are on call, often operating in isolated areas and living in employer-provided housing. The proposed study holds a worthwhile goal — to document and prevent mistreatment of goat herders — but the information could be obtained more simply and at less taxpayer expense.

California mustn’t let a bureaucratic accident disrupt a useful fire mitigation tool. Pass the short-term extension now and prioritize a permanent fix next year.

