PD Editorial: Keep the existing supervisorial districts

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

There’s a little bit of chess and a whole lot of politics in reapportionment.

Once every 10 years, after the census, congressional and legislative districts must be updated to reflect changes in population and demographics. The same rules apply for county supervisors as well as cities and other jurisdictions that hold district elections.

The process doesn’t attract a lot of public attention, but the outcome can unite or divide communities — and make or break political careers.

Sonoma County supervisors find themselves in an unusual position as the deadline for adopting new district boundaries approaches.

The county barely grew over the past 10 years, adding fewer than 5,000 residents, and the increase is spread fairly evenly across the five supervisorial districts. Each of the existing districts is close to the target of 97,000 residents.

As a result, there is no legal need to adjust the boundary lines.

The question facing the supervisors is whether there is any other reason to draw new maps.

An advisory commission is recommending just one major change: shifting about 40,000 residents of Roseland and southwest Santa Rosa from Supervisor Lynda Hopkins’ west county district to Supervisor Chris Coursey’s Highway 101 corridor district.

To keep the population balanced, as required by law, Rohnert Park, a city of about 40,000 people, would move from Coursey’s district to Hopkins’ district.

On the map, it’s a relatively small change. Supporters say it would ensure better representation in the heavily Latino areas on the southwest edge of Santa Rosa.

But it would result in swapping almost of the residents in each district, and it’s shaping up as a seismic clash of cultures.

In Rohnert Park, a suburban town of compact subdivisions, city leaders are adamantly opposed to being attached to the small villages and farmland in rural west county. In the west county, where suggestions of dividing the coast between two supervisorial districts produced a wave of dissent, the prospect of a shotgun marriage with Rohnert Park isn’t any more popular.

There has been minimal public reaction from residents who would be moved from Hopkins’ district to Coursey’s. Santa Rosa City Councilman Eddie Alvarez, who represents much of the area, supports the advisory commission recommendation. At the same time, he says his constituents would be represented equally well by Hopkins or Coursey.

In another year, it may have been possible to mediate the differences between Rohnert Park and the west county.

But this year’s redistricting process has been, by necessity, severely abbreviated. The census was extended for several months in 2020 because of COVID-19, and results that were supposed to be released by April 1 weren’t available until mid-August. The lost months couldn’t be recovered because new districts must be adopted by Dec. 15 to accommodate deadlines for the June 7 primary. (Candidates can start gathering signatures Jan. 3 — but they need to know where they will run, and which voters are eligible to sign.)

After hearing from an array of critics, the supervisors asked for more options prior to a showdown vote scheduled for Tuesday. The county staff produced three maps, Rohnert Park sent in two, and Eric Koenigshofer, a dissenting member of the county’s redistricting advisory commission, submitted a map on Monday. None of them will satisfy everyone.

Our suggestion probably won’t either. COVID cut the process short, making it harder than ever to engage the public and seek consensus. The existing districts are a good reflection of the county — and they meet legal requirements. No need for chess moves. Think black jack, and stand pat.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.