PD Editorial: Keeping newspapers on California doorsteps

Local newspapers are the backbone of America’s free press, keeping a watchful eye on government and reporting on current events like the coronavirus and its impacts on schools, business and individuals. The pandemic has hit our industry hard. In California, 18 papers have closed, and the California News Publishers Association says advertising revenue for daily papers dropped 48% in April, May and June. Community and ethnic papers saw even steeper declines.

As we noted recently, papers are facing another blow: a state law prohibiting home delivery by independent contractors starting Jan 1. That could double delivery costs, forcing papers to reduce their home delivery areas or publish less frequently. A newly amended bill in Sacramento would push the deadline back two years while directing state agencies to give preference to ethnic and community papers when placing marketing and outreach ads.

AB 323, by Assemblywoman Blanco Rubio, D-Baldwin Park, comes up for a hearing Tuesday in the state Senate labor committee. Two Sonoma County lawmakers — Sens. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, and Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg — signed on as principal coauthors of the bill. “They are going to get behind it and give it as hard a push as they can,” Dodd spokesman Paul Payne said Monday. Their success will ensure that newspapers continue to arrive at California homes.

