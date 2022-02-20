PD Editorial: Keeping promises to fire victims

Investors are leery of putting their money into PG&E stock these days. That’s bad news for stockholders, but it’s worse news for wildfire victims whose promised compensation for the company’s negligence is tied to stock prices. As the stocks come up short, the state ought to open its wildfire insurance fund so that victims are made whole.

PG&E Corp. created the independently run Victims Fire Trust as part of a settlement after its equipment sparked devastating fires from 2015 to 2018. It promised to compensate fire victims, including the victims of the Tubbs and Nuns fires that destroyed entire neighborhoods in Sonoma County in 2017.

The total bill was expected to hit $13.5 billion. PG&E paid cash for half of that. The rest came as 477 million shares of PG&E stock that the fund’s manager would sell over time. It was assumed those sales would average $14.15 per share.

The company’s stock traded at less than $12 last week and hasn’t hit $14 in nearly two years. So when the fund administrator, retired appellate court Justice John Trotter, sold 40 million shares in January, it was for about $2 less per share than the anticipated average. That creates a shortfall of tens of millions of dollars.

Maybe PG&E stock will rebound in the coming months or years and rise well above $14.15, averaging out the low-value sale. But maybe not. Investors are justifiably skeptical of a company that recently came out of bankruptcy, is almost as unpopular as the coronavirus and still could be found liable for other expensive fires.

If PG&E stock doesn’t rebound, the trust fund could come up hundreds of millions of dollars short of what’s needed for victims. The Tubbs and Nuns fires alone destroyed 7,000 structures, and the fund also covers the 2015 Butte fire and 2018 Camp fire.

Years have passed, and victims still await their payments. Meanwhile, the lawyers, claims processors and others managing the compensation fund are cashing checks, as much as $1,500 per hour. They certainly deserve to be paid, but priorities have skewed when the bureaucrats get their money while the victims wait and might never get all they are owed.

Trotter suggests that lawmakers expand eligibility for a multibillion-dollar, state-run wildfire insurance fund meant to help utilities cover claims after a disaster. That fund was created in response to the Tubbs and Nuns fires, but it only covers fires that occurred after them. PG&E will tap into it for claims from last year’s Dixie fire.

It is a small thing to ask that the victims who prompted legislative action benefit from it. Lawmakers set the start date for eligibility at July 2019. Nothing prevents them from rolling that back to cover the fires in the underperforming compensation fund.

Lawmakers remain hesitant, though. Few want to appear to be helping a company as unpopular as PG&E.

That’s the wrong way to think about it. Lawmakers wouldn’t be helping PG&E; they would be helping fire victims who still struggle to put their lives back together while they wait for promised compensation. If the compensation fund comes up short, they might never be made whole. Their needs should be paramount. Giving the perception of helping an unpopular utility should be the least of lawmakers worries.

