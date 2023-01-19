PD Editorial: Keeping track of secret documents

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

For partisan brawlers and the chattering class, the special counsel investigations of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump revolve around whose handling of classified documents was more irresponsible.

Given the facts disclosed so far, there are clear distinctions between the behavior of Biden, who swiftly returned records found at his home and office, and Trump, who did not.

Yet both had classified documents they shouldn’t have, kept in places where they didn’t belong. And both are potential presidential candidates in 2024.

That’s plenty of ammunition for a political donnybrook.

But the special counsels appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland need to tune out the politics and follow the facts wherever they lead.

Meanwhile, the federal government’s mismanagement of its own documents is getting far less attention than the political implications.

For starters, the government doesn’t even know how many secrets it is keeping.

“There’s somewhere in the order of over 50 million documents classified every year,” Oona Hathaway, a Yale law professor and former special counsel at the Pentagon, told NPR. “We don’t know the exact number because even the government can’t keep track of it all.”

Classified information sprawls across the government — intelligence agencies, the military, law enforcement, other executive agencies, the White House and Congress.

Some information is truly sensitive but stamping classified on a document is an easy way to hide potentially embarrassing information — and there is no penalty for overclassification.

Many documents remain secret for decades, even if they are no longer sensitive.

Numerous past efforts to limit classification and speed up declassification have largely failed. But the public cannot hold the government accountable if it doesn’t know what the government is doing.

The government’s inability to keep track of classified documents also needs scrutiny.

If you keep a library book for too long, you can expect a gentle reminder to return it. Airline passengers routinely receive a text that their baggage is safely aboard before they sit down and fasten their seat belts. Delivery companies track packages door to door. Why doesn’t the government know who has its sensitive records at any given time?

Are there procedures for checking out classified documents? Is anyone responsible for ensuring that they are stored securely while in the custody of elected or appointed officials — and that they are returned?

The National Archives contacted Trump in 2021 seeking the return of government records taken when he left the White House. But it isn’t clear that anyone knew how many classified documents were being stored at Trump’s Florida estate before a court-authorized search last year.

While Trump resisted requests from the National Archives, Biden voluntarily turned over classified records discovered last year in an office he used in Washington and his home in Wilmington, Delaware. Yet the records date to his tenure as vice president, and it’s unknown whether anyone in the federal government even knew they were missing.

We will wait and see what the special counsels learn about Trump and Biden’s handling of classified material. But a thorough review of the government’s creation and handling of classified documents cannot wait any longer.

