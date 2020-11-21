PD Editorial: Klamath dam removal is back on track

Northern California and southern Oregon got some good news this week with an announcement that plans to remove four Klamath River dams — three in California and one in Oregon — are back on track. All that’s left is for federal regulators to approve the deal and for taxpayers to hope the work doesn’t go over budget.

Back in August, it looked like a long-negotiated deal was in big trouble. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission had decided that the nonprofit slated to manage the demolition wasn’t 100% up to the job. Most significantly, FERC didn’t think the nonprofit could come up with funds if there were cost overruns or costly lawsuits. The commission therefore wanted the dams’ owner, PacifiCorp, to remain a co-licensee. Then, if unexpected expenses occurred, the utility and its ratepayers could pick up the tab.

The problem was that PacifiCorp only had agreed to the deal so it could wash its hands of the dams. If it were stuck with liability anyway, then it might just as well leave the dams to crumble someday and save some money.

Some stakeholders, including Gov. Gavin Newsom and Native American tribes, tried to shame PacifiCorp and its owner, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway group, into taking on the liability. They didn’t succeed, and the deal was on the verge of falling apart.

But it didn’t. Instead, stakeholders returned to the table and compromised again. If the federal government demands deep pockets be tied to the project, fine, California and Oregon could provide those pockets. The states would become partial owners, not PacifiCorp.

That should appease FERC.

The fate of the dams long has been a contentious issue in the region, but under this agreement almost everyone gets something they want, though not everything.

Taking out the dams will restore natural flows to the Klamath River. That, in turn, will enable fish — especially salmon — to use 400 miles of river once again for spawning. The tribes and fishermen will benefit from healthier, more abundant fish populations. Environmentalists will cheer that result as well.

Non-native communities in the region will receive economic support during the transition as well as better water flows for agriculture. Their tourism industries also could receive a boost as people come to fish and enjoy the natural wonder of a free-flowing river.

The new deal isn’t all sunshine and salmon, though.

PacifiCorp and California combined had agreed to contribute $450 million to the removal fund. They’ll still do that, and the utility, California and Oregon will chip in $45 million total more as a buffer against overruns. If that money runs out, taxpayers in the two states would be on the hook for covering much of the cost. That could be a tough hit if state revenue is ravaged by pandemic economic slowdown.

Fingers crossed, then, that the nonprofit overseeing the demolition knows what it’s doing and can stay on budget.

There also already has been grumbling that the governors overstepped their authority to enter into this agreement without legislative and public involvement. Lawsuits could be in the offing. They might be a longshot, but they could cause more delays.

Those risks aside, the new deal restores hope that the dams finally will come down. That’s worth celebrating.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.