PD Editorial: Lake County resort must keep its promises

Now that a proposed luxury resort in Lake County is one step closer to reality, local and state leaders must not become blinded by the promise of economic prosperity.

By all accounts, the Guenoc Valley resort would be swank. Its 25-square-mile site east of Middletown would hold five boutique hotels, apartments and residential villas. Guests would find a golf course, polo fields, an equestrian center, spa, shopping and high-end services. They also would have easy access to the region’s wineries. It promises to be a playground for the wealthy, beyond the reach of ordinary people.

Lake County could certainly use the economic boost. Unemployment and poverty rates there remain above statewide rates. Jobs at a fancy resort could bring relief. In addition, visitors, resort residents, workers and the owners would pay local taxes. That would bolster government coffers, enabling them to provide services and assistance to residents.

County officials initially signed off on an environmental impact report for the project, but an environmental group filed a lawsuit. The state attorney general joined that suit. Legal wrangling put the project on hold for years.

Opponents worried that the resort would exacerbate wildfire danger. That’s a legitimate concern given that there have been multiple wildfires on the property over the past decade, most recently in 2020 as part of the LNU Complex fire.

But it’s not as if the developers were unaware of the fire risk. Indeed, their plans called for aggressive measures to prevent or contain wildfires, including burying power lines, installing firebreaks, building an on-site fire station and helipad, and including exterior sprinkler systems around buildings.

All of that was great for the resort, but opponents also raised reasonable concerns about what would happen in the event of an evacuation. A judge in the case agreed with them. Adding 4,000 resort guests and residents to the 10,000 who live in the area already had the potential to clog roads and prevent everyone from escaping a rapidly advancing fire.

The developers therefore have made concessions. They will better connect roads on the site, eliminating several dead-ends, and will install fire-resistant hardscape on the sides of roads. They will move a few dozen outlying residential parcels to increase density in the resort interior. And the homeowners association will have to hire a wildfire and evacuation expert to be on site as well as make payments to Lake County Fire Protection District.

The resort also agreed to install clean energy generation and electric vehicle charging stations and to purchase carbon offset credits.

That was enough for the attorney general’s office to stand down, but the private groups have not abandoned their challenges. They remain concerned about wildlife corridors, habitats and other matters. Negotiations and legal action will continue.

Even so, the state’s withdrawal is a sign that the project might happen, assuming it can jump through the other regulatory hoops.

If it does someday break ground, local and state officials must keep a close eye on Guenoc Valley to ensure that developers deliver on all the promises they are making. This will be a tough test of modern fire mitigation measures, and no one should cut any corners.

