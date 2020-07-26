PD Editorial: Law enforcement oversight can’t be shortchanged

When the Board of Supervisors convenes Monday for two days of workshops, Sonoma County department chiefs will present plans for cutting their own budgets.

The supervisors are looking to cut as much as $50 million from the $1.9 billion spending plan for 2020-21, and some popular programs are on the chopping block, including the sheriff’s helicopter and the Family Justice Center.

Board members will hear from plenty of people who want those programs spared.

We won’t disagree, but we prefer to focus the supervisors’ attention on another public safety program that, despite any budget woes, needs to be expanded.

That’s the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach.

IOLERO was established after the Andy Lopez shooting and has three functions: reviewing internal investigations of officer-involved shootings and complaints against sheriff’s personnel, conducting community outreach and recommending policy changes to the Sheriff’s Office.

The goal, as it says on the IOLERO website, is to strengthen relations between the Sheriff’s Office and the community it serves.

But the supervisors have never provided the resources required to fulfill the mission.

Karlene Navarro, the IOLERO director, inherited a backlog of 26 investigations when she was hired 16 months ago, and despite making audits her top priority, she hasn’t gained much ground.

To maintain confidentiality, the work must be done by a lawyer. That leaves Navarro as the only person in the department who can review the work produced by four professional standards investigators in the Sheriff’s Office. They typically deliver one or two reports each month.

It may take a couple weeks to review a routine investigation, she says, and several month to conduct a thorough audit of an officer-involved shooting or a death in the jail.

The clock is always running. There is a one-year statute of limitations for the sheriff to determine what, if any, discipline to take against deputies accused of wrongdoing. If audits aren’t completed in time, the sheriff must act without the benefit of an independent evaluation of internal investigations — and the public is left without even the limited civilian oversight that IOLERO is supposed to provide.

IOLERO is budgeted for three employees: Navarro and two administrative staffers. She asked the supervisors to fund two more attorneys to help audit investigative reports. The supervisors asked her to propose a 10% reduction in her department’s budget.

At $797,000, IOLERO is barely a rounding error in the county’s $1.9 billion budget. Even with two additional lawyers, the budget would be less than half of the $3.2 million earmarked for services and supplies in the $14.4 million budget for the supervisors and the county administrator’s office.

On July 7, the board created an Office of Equity, seeding the new department with an $800,000 budget. It’s a commendable effort to address racial and ethnic disparities in public services — and an acknowledgment that some priorities outweigh budget troubles brought on by the coronavirus recession.

IOLERO should fall into the same category. The agency was the product of a crisis — the killing of a 13-year-old boy by a sheriff’s deputy — that exposed deep fissures in the community. The department’s duties were recommended by a task force whose members included community members, a former supervisor, a juvenile court judge and the current sheriff.

In June, the board created a subcommittee to consider law enforcement reform and oversight, including possible steps to strengthen IOLERO. With those discussions just starting, leaving the department underfunded any longer would send the wrong message.

