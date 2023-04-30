PD Editorial: Lawmakers shouldn’t govern from home

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Remote work proved successful during the pandemic, and many workers don’t want to return to the office. Fine. We just didn’t think that would include local elected officials in California who are lobbying state lawmakers to let them govern from home forever. Lawmakers should stand up for transparency instead.

At least four bills in the Legislature would change the rules in favor of remote government meetings. The most sweeping bill (AB 1379) would allow city councils and other local governing bodies to get away with only two in-person meetings per year. Another (AB 817) would exempt subcommittees of local governments like zoning boards from holding in-person meetings. A third bill (SB 537) would exempt government bodies that are made up of representatives from multiple other governing bodies, like the Sonoma County Transportation Authority. The fourth (AB 1275) would exempt student-run community college organizations that make decisions about spending public dollars.

If people learned anything during pandemic shutdown, it’s that Zoom meetings are serviceable, not great. To curb the spread of COVID-19, we all put up with wildly disparate video quality, people forgetting to unmute and the occasional cat wandering through the frame.

That went for government meetings as well. Under the pandemic state of emergency declared by Gov. Gavin Newsom, city council meetings, school boards, state commissions and legislative committees all were permitted to meet remotely, contrary to the usual transparency required by state open meetings laws.

That turned out to have some benefits. Virtual meetings allowed more Californians to watch government in action and to speak up. People could participate from home, saving time and empowering people who could not travel to a meeting site. Virtual meetings also are easily recorded, making archiving them online simple.

Now the pandemic is over; so say Newsom and President Joe Biden. So government bodies in California have had to return to in-person meetings. Some officials aren’t thrilled with that. They got comfortable with meeting online and not having to face the public in-person.

The state’s open meetings laws call for in-person, public meetings because they encourage transparency and accountability. The public should be able to see public officials at work, to see if they are paying attention through hours of testimony on a contentious issue or playing solitaire in a window off to the side. Body language speaks volumes.

When residents muster the courage to testify about a contentious issue, they ought to be able to look their elected officials in the eyes. They certainly deserve the respect and courtesy of a governing body’s full attention.

Likewise, officials should have to look the public in the eyes when they cast controversial votes. If they are stripping the rights of someone or approving an unwanted development proposal, they should do so in the presence of the people who will be affected, not from their kitchen table.

Supporters of virtual meetings point to the ancillary benefits of increased access, but nothing prevents governing bodies from meeting in-person and livestreaming so more people can participate. Current laws also allow officials with demonstrable needs to meet virtually to do so.

Open meetings and other government transparency measures foster a robust democracy. Don’t use the pandemic as an excuse to take that away.

