PD Editorial: Legislature leaves its wok undone

California lawmakers finished their 2020 session this week, but they didn’t come close to finishing their work.

Mark their report incomplete for results.

And give them an F for their undisciplined performance on a chaotic final night when the clock ran out before they voted on some of the most pressing issues on their agenda.

Coronavirus relief? No dice.

Housing production? Unfinished (again).

Police reform? Stalled.

Wildfire prevention? Sorry, not this year.

Plastic pollution? Check back in 2021.

The state constitution gives the Legislature eight months to complete its work in even-

numbered years. The deadline is midnight on Aug. 31, and it’s inevitably a mad dash to the finish.

This year, the pandemic was an added complication, especially when state Sen. Brian Jones — an outspoken critic of facemasks and social distancing — contracted the coronavirus and exposed all but one of his Republican colleagues, forcing them into self-quarantine for the final five days of the session.

But the virus also substantially reduced the workload as lawmakers jettisoned most of their legislation six months ago, ostensibly to focus on the state’s most pressing needs.

You know, coronavirus relief, housing production …

What happened? As usual, there was a mix of procrastination and brinkmanship as competing interests held out, hoping for concessions as the deadline drew near.

Some of the last-minute maneuvers flew in the face of voter-approved reforms intended to endorce some transparency by requiring that bills are in print — or at least available online — prior to final approval.

Yet on Monday, two days after the deadline for changes, Republican lawmakers in the Senate offered nine sets of amendments to a bill creating new exemptions to AB 5, the 2019 law that put overly strict limits on the use of independent contractors.

Regular readers know that we aren’t fans of AB 5, and we’re pleased that lawmakers did manage to pass a bill allowing contractors to delivery newspapers to our subscribers. But amending bills after the deadline is tantamount to killing them. Offering a series of amendments, and demanding a separate rollcall vote on each of them, wasted time that should have been devoted to other bills.

Democrats retaliated by restricting debate to two speakers per bill, igniting a partisan squabble that chewed up even more time before the Senate finally got back to work.

The Assembly didn’t distinguish itself either. While GOP senators were allowed to debate and vote by video because of the pandemic, Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks, a new mother, had to bring her infant to the floor after her request to vote by proxy was denied.

Several police reform measures died without a vote in the Assembly, and state Sen. Steven Bradford accused fellow Democrats of deliberate delays to avoid acting on proposals opposed by unions representing police officers.

Finally, only in Sacramento could a bill win approval in both houses of the Legislature and still die. The bill, allowing construction of duplexes in single-family neighborhoods, was the product of a special committee appointed by Senate President Toni Atkins a year ago, after the Legislature failed to deliver on housing.

The Assembly vote on Atkins’ bill came so late that there wasn’t time to send it back to the Senate for a concurrence in amendments before the clock struck midnight.

The result: Lawmakers can say they voted to ease the state’s housing crunch and protected neighborhoods from development. And their constituents can wait til next year, but it might not be any better.

