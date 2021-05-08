PD Editorial: Let cyclists safely roll through stop signs

When people frequently violate a law, sometimes the best answer is to scrap the law instead of piling on more enforcement. This is the case with California’s outdated requirement that bicyclists stop at every stop sign regardless of whether other traffic is around.

Let’s be honest about what currently occurs. If cyclists see the path is clear, they often ride through stop signs to get through the intersections quicker and avoid losing momentum. That practice is not the culture of all bicyclists but certainly many.

Rolling through stop signs is no more legal for bicycles than for cars, but it would make sense if it were.

This is both a safety and environmental issue. A bill halfway through the California Legislature would improve safety, reduce confusion and encourage human-powered transportation by letting cyclists in appropriate circumstances treat stop signs like yield signs. They would have to yield to traffic in or close to the intersection.

Idaho led the way in 1982 by adopting such regulations. Washington, Oregon and a few other states have followed. The California proposal, AB 122, is akin to the laws in Delaware and Washington where cyclists must first slow when approaching a stop sign and then may ride through only if it’s safe. The Assembly has passed the bill. It is now awaiting action in the Senate.

The change would take some getting used to, and some motorists have reasonable concerns about safety. Opponents legitimately worry that it would cause confusion. In other states, though, people adapted quickly and bicyclist-motorist interactions at intersections improved. But it’s hard to believe there could be more confusion than currently.

Data from Delaware show this improves safety. Cyclists spend less time within an intersection because they don’t have to start moving from a full stop. They also may be motivated to avoid dangerous intersections in favor of less-busy routes despite a prevalence of stop signs.

A legislative analysis for AB 122 says the California Highway Patrol issued 14,461 tickets to motorists last year for failure to obey stop signs, but only 51 citations to bicyclists. However, CHP data indicate that cyclists often are the ones at fault in crashes at stop sign-controlled intersections. Though it might look counterintuitive at first glance, the legal right for cyclists to carefully treat stop signs as yield signs should provide clarity while reducing motivation to take risks.

If AB 122 becomes law, extensive education would be needed for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. Children and other new riders especially would need to learn to slow and look for traffic when approaching a stop sign, prepare to stop if necessary and proceed only if safe.

And if counter to other states, this becomes dangerous, there’s a sunset provision. The measure would be in effect until Jan. 1, 2028. The Legislature would need to extend it. During this initial run, CHP would analyze the impacts and report to the Legislature by Jan. 1, 2027.

Already on the rise, cycling in California has accelerated during the pandemic. It is a low-cost form of transportation that provides exercise and recreation outdoors. It also is something more people will need to choose if the state is to meet its climate goals. AB 122 is one way to make cycling more appealing to more people.

