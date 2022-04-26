PD Editorial: Let Rohnert Park voters choose Linares’ successor

The Rohnert Park City Council on Tuesday will discuss how to fill a council vacancy. Vice Mayor Willy Linares, who represents District 1 on the council, has announced his resignation. With more than two years remaining on his four-year term, voters should choose his replacement, not the City Council. A temporary, council-appointed fill-in could serve until the election.

Linares announced his resignation a week ago, citing his desire to spend more time with his family. Serving on a city council is a time sink, to be sure. We’ve heard repeatedly over the years from people elected to “part-time” local government positions that they wind up becoming almost full-time second jobs.

So when Linares learned that his wife was pregnant with twins — their second and third young children — it wasn’t entirely surprising that something had to give, and it wasn’t going to be family or his day job. He became the latest in a string of young local elected officials to resign in the past year or so.

This sort of conflict is one reason that elected officials tend to be a little older. People without young children or who are established in their careers have more time to serve the public. That’s too bad, though. Government often benefits from fresh, young perspectives. Linares brought that to Rohnert Park City Council.

But now he’s leaving, effective May 25 or sooner if the council appoints a replacement.

The council has two recommended options to fill the seat. It can appoint someone to serve out the remaining two-plus years on Linares’ term or it can put the vacancy on the ballot at the regularly scheduled Nov. 8 election, when two other council seats already are due to be filled.

The electoral path is preferable because it allows residents of District 1 to choose their representative. Rohnert Park just switched to district elections, after all, and two-plus years is a long time. It would be a paternalistic path indeed for the four sitting council members from other parts of the city to control who represents the people of the now-vacant district.

That’s not to say there should be no appointment at all. Rather than a permanent one, the council should choose someone to fill the seat until the election results are certified. That person could ensure that District 1’s residents have a voice in government during the gap and would minimize the chances of a tie vote on council.

Appointing a fill-in until the November election is the course that the Santa Rosa City Council chose when Jack Tibbets — another young elected official — resigned barely a year into his second term. Dianna MacDonald was selected in February to fill the seat until the election.

Rohnert Park council members may be tempted to choose someone they plan to support in the election. Ideally, however, the temporary appointee would be someone who plans to fill in until the election. That would leave candidates an even playing field to convince voters who would best represent District 1 for the next two years and, perhaps, beyond.

The Rohnert Park City Council should trust the voters of District 1 to choose their representative, not do it for them. The council meets at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at City Hall and welcomes public comment.

