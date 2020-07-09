PD Editorial: Let the public see who police arrest

San Francisco police are using this moment of racial reckoning in America as an excuse to — of all things — get even more secretive. There’s a fair conversation to be had about how to handle booking photos, but the movement to hide them from the public avoids that conversation to ill effect.

Californians’ most powerful tool to track government is the Public Records Act. That law isn’t perfect, but it lets people see most of the same information the government does.

Government does need to keep some secrets under well-defined, limited circumstances. The law therefore has exemptions. It also has less-useful gray areas that give too much discretion to local government bodies to hide public records. Booking photos fall into that category.

Booking photos — commonly called “mug shots” — are the pictures taken when police arrest someone but before that person is tried and convicted. In California, law enforcement departments decide whether to release them to the public.

Many police and sheriff’s departments make them available, but others keep them secret until a conviction or until they have another reason to release them.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is one that chooses not to release mug shots. It’s been that way for decades, a six-month transparency test a few years ago notwithstanding. Lake and Mendocino counties, on the other hand, posts mugshots with arrest records on its website. Anyone can find out who was arrested for what reason and see the booking photo.

The main exception is when it benefits the police to release a photo. If there’s a suspected predator on the loose or they are having a hard time finding a suspect, they put out an old mugshot and ask the public to help.

Sonoma’s sheriff ended the brief experiment with releasing the photos over concerns that homeless residents were disproportionately being put on display and that online companies posted booking photos, then made people pay to have them removed. Those who didn’t pay, had their mugshot show up in Google searches, which could be detrimental with trying to land a job or an apartment.

Those websites are problematic. People shouldn’t have to pay not to be shamed for an arrest if there was never a conviction. The solution, however, isn’t to prohibit everyone from accessing arrest photos. Rather, the Legislature has the power to pass a law prohibiting that use. Alternatively, withhold photos in general, but allow the press and other authorized individuals to access them. That’s how the state handles some voter registration information.

Legislative reform seems unlikely, though, especially now that San Francisco police have announced that it will stop releasing the photos. Their justification wasn’t those obnoxious online sites but rather that the photos perpetuate racial stereotypes.

True, the public can jump to conclusions, but at the same time, if people of color are disproportionately arrested and the photos show it, that’s something the public ought to know because it may reveal biases with police practices. Denying access to the photos eliminates a powerful tool for police accountability watchdogs.

Rather than retreat to secrecy, sheriffs and police departments should work to reform practices with racist outcomes and embrace transparency that helps hold them accountable.

