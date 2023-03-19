PD Editorial: Let voters fill school board vacancy

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Santa Rosa’s school board has an unexpected vacancy with Laurie Fong’s resignation to return to Montgomery High School.

The board should allow voters to choose her successor.

Fong, who spent 10 years as Montgomery’s principal before retiring in 2016, returned Monday after Principal Adam Paulson was placed on administrative leave for the remainder of the school year.

Fong’s assignment, Superintendent Anna Trunnell wrote in an email to parents, is to be “part of the healing process” at Montgomery, where a 16-year-old student was stabbed to death in a classroom fight on March 1.

Two other students were sent home March 10 after knives were found in their possession, and later arrested.

Montgomery needs a steady hand. The 1,600-student school has cycled through two principals, four vice principals and eight assistant principals since Fong left, according to the school district. The buildings and grounds are crumbling. Students and teachers say fights are common, supervision is lacking, and they don’t feel safe.

Yet safety concerns aren’t exclusive to Montgomery.

There are 25 schools and about 16,000 students in Santa Rosa City Schools, and police responded to 945 calls during the 2022 calendar year. Six students have been arrested this month on suspicion of bringing weapons, including a handgun, to secondary schools in the district.

Students from Carrillo, Santa Rosa High and Santa Rosa Middle School echoed the concerns of their Montgomery counterparts at an extraordinary “listening session” convened by the school board on March 8.

District officials recognize their problems extend beyond Montgomery.

An “action plan” announced last weekend promises additional supervision at all Santa Rosa high schools; a new safety advisory round table; and additional mental health and counseling services for Montgomery and other schools. The district also promised to expedite repairs and maintenance at Montgomery.

That’s a good start. There’s still room to get people more actively involved in their local school district, where safety is just one of several ongoing challenges. Others include pandemic learning loss, declining enrollment and uncertain finances. Meanwhile, the board is studying a sweeping reorganization that could consolidate Santa Rosa City Schools and eight adjacent elementary school districts.

Despite the weighty agenda, the prominent place of schools in Santa Rosa’s local culture and their essential role in grooming our next generation of leaders, recent Santa Rosa school board elections have been lonely affairs.

Two of the three incumbents up for reelection in 2022 ran unopposed. In 2020, only one of four seats was contested. Of the six current board members, three have never run in a contested election.

It isn’t the board members’ fault that no one else ran. But they will decide whether to appoint Fong’s successor themselves or allow voters to fill her seat in a special election.

Fong represented Area 7, which encompasses northeast Santa Rosa, Larkfield-Wikiup and Rincon Valley and includes the Carrillo and Rincon Middle School campuses. She was reelected in 2020, and nearly two years remain in her term.

The board may be tempted to save the cost of a special election. But these are public offices, and the public’s attention is sharply focused on Santa Rosa schools. An election offers an opportunity to keep people engaged, promote community participation and tap into local expertise to ensure that students can learn in safe, supportive and vibrant schools.

